Kaizer Chiefs have suspended Itumeleng Khune and stripped him of the team’s captaincy pending an internal investigation into disciplinary transgressions by the veteran goalkeeper.
This is after media reports emerged of Khune arriving for training under the influence of alcohol. Chiefs said the former Bafana Bafana keeper will be enrolled in “certain programmes”.
“At the conclusion of the club’s rigorous disciplinary processes last week, the committee has taken stern action and decided Itumeleng Khune should be temporarily separated from the team until certain conditions have been fulfilled,” Chiefs said in statement on Thursday.
“As a club that upholds the highest levels of professionalism, in which discipline forms a key component, Kaizer Chiefs initiated an internal investigation after certain incidents involving Khune came to our attention.
“During his absence, Khune will be expected to attend and actively participate in certain programmes designed to support his personal growth and development, with support from the club. These programmes are specifically aimed at helping him address challenges and issues he is facing, while promoting a positive team culture.
“The club has taken steps to address his transgressions and certain sanctions were instituted, including removing him from the club captaincy of Chiefs.
“Once he has completed the required programmes and met the set expectations, he will be welcomed back into the team.
“The team remains focused on the upcoming fixtures and the continued pursuit of excellence. We have full confidence in our players and coaching staff to maintain our high standards and achieve success in Khune’s absence.”
Sunday World reported that players Khune and Mduduzi Mdantsane allegedly arrived at training under the influence of alcohol. It also reported alleged racism and favouring of coloured players at the club.
Khune stripped of captaincy, suspended by Chiefs
Captain allegedly arrived for training under the influence of alcohol
