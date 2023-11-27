It’s not about competition but the mentality, says Sundowns coach

Though Mamelodi Sundowns have been away from domestic football for some time, coach Rulani Mokwena is confident his players will maintain the same mentality they showed in the rest of Africa when they return to Premier Soccer League (PSL) action.
Sundowns resume their PSL campaign against SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
Defending champions Sundowns have not played a domestic match since October 18 when they lost to TS Galaxy in the Carling Knockout Cup via penalties.
Sundowns have done well during their time north on the continent, winning the new African Football League (AFL) and kicking off their Caf Champions League group stages on a high with a 3-0 victory over Nouadhibou at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday.
Mokwena does not expect the switch to league action to be that hard as he insists that for his team it is never about the competition or the opponent, but the effort that must be at the same level.
“It’s difficult to speak about that because the reality is that we just go one game at a time, one session at a time and we try to win the day and whatever it’s that we have to participate in,” Mokwena said.
“That’s the mentality we are trying to instil and that helps because you don’t have to play tournaments or matches in relation to the competition,” he said. “You play them with the objective and the mentality to win the match.”
In spite of Sundowns being away from the domestic competition for more than a month, not much has changed for them in the race for the league title.
They were removed from the top spot last Sunday when Cape Town City defeated Golden Arrows 1-0 to move to the summit. But just a draw against SuperSport will take Sundowns, who have five games in hand, back to the top of the log table.
Sundowns are on 24 points from eight games while the Citizens are leading by a single point.
Whoever wins the Tshwane derby, will spend the rest of the week leading the standings in the PSL.
Mokwena expects a tough game against Gavin Hunt’s SuperSport who will play their first home game at Lucas Moripe Stadium this season.
