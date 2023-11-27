Mosimane has talks in North America, conversation in Europe and eye on Asia

Former Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Ahly, Al-Ahli and Al-Wahda coach Pitso Mosimane. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Pitso Mosimane says he is keeping his options open for his next job destination, with interest from a team in North America, a conversation in Europe, national teams an option and the coach’s interest piqued by options in Asia.
Mosimane suggested he might be interested in a move further east in Asia from the Gulf, where his last two clubs have been Al-Ahli Saudi in Saudi Arabia and Al-Wahda in United Arab Emirates. The coach also suggested he would not take a job until New Year.
Mosimane was asked in a digital media conference with the SA Football Journalists’ Association on Monday whether, when he seeks jobs at clubs in the Gulf or Europe, he sends a CV, while for other parts of the world there is no need.
He responded that his club destinations are not all his own choice as he works with a technical team including Kabelo Rangoaga, Kyle Solomon, Musi Matlaba, Maahier Davids and Hamad Alyami, and is managed by an agency.
“I have my generals who are around me too,” Mosimane said. “So if there’s any movement we have a bigger discussion.
“I’m the leader, I’m the face of the programme because I’m the head coach, but I’m not the only guy who decides we should go here or there.
“There is interest now and probably in a different space. Asia, meaning not the Gulf, but Asia meaning Asia, the East. There have been talks.
“There has also been an interesting one from North America. And why not go to North America? Why not go East — Japan, China, those places?
“If you can get a project that’s interesting in the Gulf and a similar project in Asia, probably I would go to Asia.
“And there has also been interest — not really interest, just a conversation — in Europe. But I mean in Eastern Europe, are you OK?
“And probably there might be interest at home. And also, maybe national teams would be nice, but it depends which one.”
Mosimane was asked what criteria teams need to lure his signature.
“I’m a professional. We would all love to choose what we want to do or where we would like to go. Football doesn’t work like that.
“While we might say, ‘I would want to go there,’ there [might be] coaches employed at those areas. Sometimes we take those areas where coaches are not employed, but we would also want to know what the team is like, what the vision is. Then you start to say, ‘I think you are interesting’ or ‘it’s a good project’. It’s not about me sending messages to clubs.
“Without boasting, we could get employed next week if we wanted to. But it’s not all about that.
“I just also want to spend Christmas at home. I’m going home on holiday for about eight or 10 days, so I just don’t want to disturb that time — Christmas, New Year’s. I think the best time for me to go back to work is after that.”
Mosimane has talks in North America, conversation in Europe and eye on Asia
Former Ahli Saudi and Al-Wahda coach is keeping his options open for next job
