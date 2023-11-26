POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Expect festive season blackouts, minister warns
Rolling power cuts were reduced to stage four on Sunday afternoon and are expected to continue into the week
26 November 2023 - 19:27
Following the implementation of stage six load-shedding over the weekend, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said blackouts will continue throughout the festive season as Eskom struggles to improve generating capacity.
He said during his weekly energy briefing on Sunday that two of the biggest power stations, Medupi and Matimba, located in Lephalale, have been troubled by design defects and breakdowns...
