Bellingham ‘incredible’ but Kane also key, says Southgate

England’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring with Jude Bellingham in the Euro 2024 qualifier. Picture: REUTERS/CARL RECINE
England soccer manager Gareth Southgate hailed an “incredible” Jude Bellingham after the midfielder inspired his side to a 3-1 win over Italy at Wembley on Tuesday and a place at the Euro 2024 finals.
The 20-year-old did not make it on the scoresheet but his influence and confidence in driving the team forward was immense.
“I was really pleased with the way we controlled the game,” Southgate told reporters.
“With Jude, his mentality is incredible for his age. To have such an impact at such a young age, to show such maturity but also humility. We’re very lucky to have him.”
Bellingham has also made a huge effect at Real Madrid since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2023, scoring 10 goals in his first 10 matches.
He said after Tuesday’s game that the move to Real had improved his game 100%.
“When you are around those mentalities and quality of players every day, it takes you to a new level mentally, physically and technically,” he told the BBC.
Southgate said the youngster had been a catalyst for England.
“Just the way he carries himself and the way he plays on the field shows that,” he explained.
“He’s had that since he walked through the door, frankly. Plus the power in his play gives us something when you’re in tight situations and he can suddenly wriggle out of things.
“I think that belief, that willingness to engage with the crowd, they are rare traits in a player so young.”
While Bellingham stood out, Southgate made clear his captain Harry Kane — scorer of two of the goals, one from the penalty spot — had also played a crucial part.
“There’s a risk we take the goals for granted,” he said on a night that saw Kane become England’s all-time top scorer at Wembley with 24 goals.
“But his all-round play, the way he physically dealt with the centre backs, his vision, his passing — because we’ve had him for a while he’s easy to underestimate but he’s a top-level player.”
Southgate said Kane’s big-money move to Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur had provided a fresh impetus but he also clearly enjoyed coming home and being part of the England group again.
“Our senior players set a brilliant example for the young ones,” Southgate said.
Italy coach Luciano Spalletti said his team needed to learn from their mistakes after the defeat left the holders scrambling to secure qualification for Euro 2024.
Their fate will be decided in November when they play North Macedonia and then Ukraine, now second in the group, in their last two games.
Returning to the scene of their Euro 2020 triumph, Italy took the lead through Gianluca Scamacca’s first international goal but were ultimately overpowered as England secured a measure of revenge for that defeat in the final of the last tournament.
“I don’t think the team deserved to lose by two goals,” said Spalletti, who took over as coach in September after Roberto Mancini quit.
“We need to grow and develop in those big match-winning moments,” he said of a team who have lost a number of veterans from the title-winning side of 2021.
“We played well for the majority of the game but we need to take our chances.”
Bellingham ‘incredible’ but Kane also key, says Southgate
England pair torment Italy in Euro 2024 soccer qualifier
