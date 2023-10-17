Stellies not moved by Mammila’s words as they aim for maiden final

Dynamos were leading 2-0 at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo when Highlanders fans objected to the refereeing, chanting 'Zanu-PF rigged'. Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN
In-form Stellenbosch centre-back Thabo Moloisane strongly believes they are close to finally reaching their first cup final, eyeing the newly formed Carling Knockout to do that.
Moloisane is encouraged by Stellies’ feat of advancing to two semifinals in the past four months. Stellenbosch face Chippa United in the first round of the competition at Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday (3pm).
“The Carling Knockout is a big chance for us. It’s a tournament that we’ll give it a full go ... we are not in it to add numbers. We’ve been in two semifinals in a space of four months and that shows we are close to finally reaching a final,” Moloisane said.
Stellies reached the Nedbank Cup last four before they were eliminated by Sekhukhune United on penalties in May. And in September the Cape winelands outfit reached another semifinal, in the MTN8, where Orlando Pirates outwitted them courtesy of away goal rules to reach the final.
Stellenbosch’s fixture against Chippa has already been talked up in an interesting fashion. This is after charismatic Chilli Boys mentor Morgan Mammila said Stellies had been struggling and he’d have preferred to face one of the big three in Mamelodi Sundown, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs during the competition’s launch in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, last week.
Moloisane has reiterated they were not disconcerted by Mammila’s assertion ahead of the game. “What the opponent’s coach has said about us doesn’t really bother us. For us, it’s just to prepare as well as we can to make sure we progress to the last eight of this competition,” the 24-year-old Moloisane said.
Carling fixtures
Wednesday: Galaxy vs Sundowns, Mbombela (7.30pm)
Friday: Pirates vs Spurs, Orlando (7.30pm)
Saturday: Arrows vs CPT, Mpumalanga (3pm); Chippa vs Stellenbosch, Nelson Mandela Bay (3pm); Chiefs vs AmaZulu, FNB (6pm); Sekhukhune vs Royal, Peter Mokaba (8.15pm)
Sunday: Bay vs Swallows, King Zwelithini (3pm); SuperSport vs Polokwane, TUT (6pm).
Cape side played in two semifinals in the past four months
Stellies not moved by Mammila’s words as they aim for maiden final
The team has its eyes on the newly formed Carling Knockout
In-form Stellenbosch centre-back Thabo Moloisane strongly believes they are close to finally reaching their first cup final, eyeing the newly formed Carling Knockout to do that.
Moloisane is encouraged by Stellies’ feat of advancing to two semifinals in the past four months. Stellenbosch face Chippa United in the first round of the competition at Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday (3pm).
“The Carling Knockout is a big chance for us. It’s a tournament that we’ll give it a full go ... we are not in it to add numbers. We’ve been in two semifinals in a space of four months and that shows we are close to finally reaching a final,” Moloisane said.
Stellies reached the Nedbank Cup last four before they were eliminated by Sekhukhune United on penalties in May. And in September the Cape winelands outfit reached another semifinal, in the MTN8, where Orlando Pirates outwitted them courtesy of away goal rules to reach the final.
Stellenbosch’s fixture against Chippa has already been talked up in an interesting fashion. This is after charismatic Chilli Boys mentor Morgan Mammila said Stellies had been struggling and he’d have preferred to face one of the big three in Mamelodi Sundown, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs during the competition’s launch in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, last week.
Moloisane has reiterated they were not disconcerted by Mammila’s assertion ahead of the game. “What the opponent’s coach has said about us doesn’t really bother us. For us, it’s just to prepare as well as we can to make sure we progress to the last eight of this competition,” the 24-year-old Moloisane said.
Carling fixtures
Wednesday: Galaxy vs Sundowns, Mbombela (7.30pm)
Friday: Pirates vs Spurs, Orlando (7.30pm)
Saturday: Arrows vs CPT, Mpumalanga (3pm); Chippa vs Stellenbosch, Nelson Mandela Bay (3pm); Chiefs vs AmaZulu, FNB (6pm); Sekhukhune vs Royal, Peter Mokaba (8.15pm)
Sunday: Bay vs Swallows, King Zwelithini (3pm); SuperSport vs Polokwane, TUT (6pm).
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Manchester United shares tumble 23% amid concerns Qatar Sheikh’s buyout deal is ...
Broos on Bafana vs Eswatini: I have not been so disappointed since coming to SA
Bafana held to dull 0-0 draw against Eswatini
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.