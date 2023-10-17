Sport / Soccer

Cape side played in two semifinals in the past four months

Stellies not moved by Mammila’s words as they aim for maiden final

The team has its eyes on the newly formed Carling Knockout

17 October 2023 - 16:44
by Sihle Ndebele
In-form Stellenbosch centre-back Thabo Moloisane strongly believes they are close to finally reaching their first cup final, eyeing the newly formed Carling Knockout to do that.

Moloisane is encouraged by Stellies’ feat of advancing to two semifinals in the past four months. Stellenbosch face Chippa United in the first round of the competition at Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday (3pm).

“The Carling Knockout is a big chance for us. Its a tournament that well give it a full go ... we are not in it to add numbers. Weve been in two semifinals in a space of four months and that shows we are close to finally reaching a final,Moloisane said.

Stellies reached the Nedbank Cup last four before they were eliminated by Sekhukhune United on penalties in May. And in September the Cape winelands outfit reached another semifinal, in the MTN8, where Orlando Pirates outwitted them courtesy of away goal rules to reach the final.

Stellenboschs fixture against Chippa has already been talked up in an interesting fashion. This is after charismatic Chilli Boys mentor Morgan Mammila said Stellies had been struggling and hed have preferred to face one of the big three in Mamelodi Sundown, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs during the competitions launch in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, last week.

Moloisane has reiterated they were not disconcerted by Mammilas assertion ahead of the game. What the opponents coach has said about us doesn’t really bother us. For us, it’s just to prepare as well as we can to make sure we progress to the last eight of this competition, the 24-year-old Moloisane said.

Carling fixtures

Wednesday: Galaxy vs Sundowns, Mbombela (7.30pm)

Friday: Pirates vs Spurs, Orlando (7.30pm)

Saturday: Arrows vs CPT, Mpumalanga (3pm); Chippa vs Stellenbosch, Nelson Mandela Bay (3pm); Chiefs vs AmaZulu, FNB (6pm); Sekhukhune vs Royal, Peter Mokaba (8.15pm)

Sunday: Bay vs Swallows, King Zwelithini (3pm); SuperSport vs Polokwane, TUT (6pm).

