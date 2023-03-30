LETTER: A job for #PrincessHotspurs

Business Day TV talks to Wessel Joubert from Oyster Catcher Investments
The Competition Commission has made several errors in its report on food prices
Business Day TV spoke to Janina Slawski from Alexforbes and Zwelakhe Mzwakhe Mnguni, co-founder at Benguela Global Fund Managers
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s deputy editor and columnist, Natasha Marrian
The labour services group holds off on paying a dividend in the prevailing economic conditions
Major central banks including the US Fed, ECB and Bank of England have all upped rates in the past couple of weeks
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Members of church given midnight deadline to leave the monastery
The players are determined to triumph over the Netherlands, but not everything is in their hands
Sonos surpasses itself with Era 100, while Era 300 sets the tone for the future of music listening
While we celebrate the recent success of Bafana Bafana we should be very concerned by the poor performance of our other national team, Tottenham Hotspurs, in the English Premier League.
Just consider how much a R1bn investment from our taxpayers, routed through SA Tourism, could have added to the fortunes of a team that is rapidly descending down the ladder (“De Lille advises tourism board to halt Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal”, March 24).
But wait, there is a solution. Spurs has just fired its hapless manager and is looking for a replacement. And here, Lindiwe Sisulu, who lorded over SA Tourism during the aborted sponsorship talks, has also lost her position in the cabinet.
I think this is a job for #PrincessHotspurs.
Andrew BarnardOrange Grove
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: A job for #PrincessHotspurs
While we celebrate the recent success of Bafana Bafana we should be very concerned by the poor performance of our other national team, Tottenham Hotspurs, in the English Premier League.
Just consider how much a R1bn investment from our taxpayers, routed through SA Tourism, could have added to the fortunes of a team that is rapidly descending down the ladder (“De Lille advises tourism board to halt Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal”, March 24).
But wait, there is a solution. Spurs has just fired its hapless manager and is looking for a replacement. And here, Lindiwe Sisulu, who lorded over SA Tourism during the aborted sponsorship talks, has also lost her position in the cabinet.
I think this is a job for #PrincessHotspurs.
Andrew Barnard
Orange Grove
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
De Lille advises tourism board to halt Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal
Conte’s amazing outburst: Premier League and FA Cup talking points
Arsenal out to dethrone Manchester City
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.