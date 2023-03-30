Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A job for #PrincessHotspurs

30 March 2023 - 14:41
Picture: ESA ALAXANDER/ SUNDAY TIMES/FILE PHOTO
Picture: ESA ALAXANDER/ SUNDAY TIMES/FILE PHOTO

While we celebrate the recent success of Bafana Bafana we should be very concerned by the poor performance of our other national team, Tottenham Hotspurs, in the English Premier League.

Just consider how much a R1bn investment from our taxpayers, routed through SA Tourism, could have added to the fortunes of a team that is rapidly descending down the ladder (“De Lille advises tourism board to halt Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal”, March 24).

But wait, there is a solution. Spurs has just fired its hapless manager and is looking for a replacement. And here, Lindiwe Sisulu, who lorded over SA Tourism during the aborted sponsorship talks, has also lost her position in the cabinet.

I think this is a job for #PrincessHotspurs.

Andrew Barnard
Orange Grove

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.