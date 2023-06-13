Bafana defender Siyanda Xulu urges SA players to try luck overseas

Inflation cooling to lowest annual rate in two years takes pressure off Fed
VCMI is focused on the integrity of net-zero claims from companies that purchase credits
Team hit difficulties due to aviation insurance exclusions for certain aircraft operators
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
Group CEO Serame Taukobong says none of the four approaches for the state-run telco in the past year has been up to scratch
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
US legislators request that upcoming Agoa Forum to be hosted in another country
Moments after he surrendered to law enforcement officers he was placed under arrest
Coach Fourie wants Cheetahs to avoid a slow start and not to concede too many penalties
The rare Ferraris, some with prominent former owners, were discovered in hurricane rubble
Bafana Bafana defender Siyanda Xulu has urged SA footballers to get out of their comfort zones and try their luck in Europe to improve the national team.
Xulu, who plays for little-known Turan Tovuz in the Azerbaijan Premyer Liqa, said African countries such as World Cup semi-finalists Morocco were doing well because most of their players were based in Europe.
The only players based outside the country in the Bafana squad to face Morocco in their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier on Saturday are Xulu, Luke le Roux (Varbergs BoIS, Sweden), Njabulo Blom (St Louis City, US), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United, US) and Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt).
“I always thought plying your trade overseas gets you out of your comfort zone and it improves you as a player,” Xulu said as Bafana converged for their camp at the University of Pretoria to start preparations for the Morocco match.
“We are seeing now with Morocco, about 90% of their players are playing in Europe. That’s why they are able to compete at the highest level. It is one thing we need to make sure we try to do as South Africans.
“We need more players overseas so we can compete with bigger countries. Those countries have more players playing in the Champions League and Europa League.
“They have that bit of advantage of playing competitive football week in and week out. When we play against them, we don’t have that much experience, but as a country we need to take more players to Europe and compete in the big leagues.”
Xulu is expected to be one of coach Hugo Broos’s central defenders in the starting XI against Morocco.
“For us to improve and compete with the so-called big countries, we need to have at least 60% or 70% of the squad competing in big leagues.
“When you have six to seven players in your first XI who ply their trade overseas, they know how it’s done and what it takes to win football matches at that level,” Xulu said.
“I think Morocco have done that well and that is why they were able to compete at the higher level at the World Cup. It is because they have so many players competing in higher leagues.
“They have invested a lot in their football and taking it back to what [Al Ahli Saudi and former Bafana] coach Pitso Mosimane said earlier, he was brutally honest to say that we are still way behind. There is a lot of money that was spent in Morocco’s game.”
Xulu’s career has taken him from a start at Mamelodi Sundowns to three seasons with Rostov in Russia, then a return to the Premiership for Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg before a move overseas again to Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel, then last year’s move to Turan.
“It was an interesting year for me [in Azerbaijan]. I was new and playing for a team from the lower division that was promoted to the premier division [ahead of Xulu’s arrival].
“I think I did quite well, that’s why I have attracted interest from bigger clubs, which is good for me as a player. It is clubs in Azerbaijan, Turkey and a few in Saudi Arabia.
“I would like to stay with Turan Tovuz because the league is quite good and we have so many good players who come from different countries and leagues. That makes the league competitive and we have three to four teams that play in the Europa League and Champions League.
“It is a level where I would like to stay because I know that being fit and at the top of my game will benefit Bafana,” Xulu said.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Bafana defender Siyanda Xulu urges SA players to try luck overseas
Defender says Morocco are doing well because most of their players are based in Europe
Bafana Bafana defender Siyanda Xulu has urged SA footballers to get out of their comfort zones and try their luck in Europe to improve the national team.
Xulu, who plays for little-known Turan Tovuz in the Azerbaijan Premyer Liqa, said African countries such as World Cup semi-finalists Morocco were doing well because most of their players were based in Europe.
The only players based outside the country in the Bafana squad to face Morocco in their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier on Saturday are Xulu, Luke le Roux (Varbergs BoIS, Sweden), Njabulo Blom (St Louis City, US), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United, US) and Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt).
“I always thought plying your trade overseas gets you out of your comfort zone and it improves you as a player,” Xulu said as Bafana converged for their camp at the University of Pretoria to start preparations for the Morocco match.
“We are seeing now with Morocco, about 90% of their players are playing in Europe. That’s why they are able to compete at the highest level. It is one thing we need to make sure we try to do as South Africans.
“We need more players overseas so we can compete with bigger countries. Those countries have more players playing in the Champions League and Europa League.
“They have that bit of advantage of playing competitive football week in and week out. When we play against them, we don’t have that much experience, but as a country we need to take more players to Europe and compete in the big leagues.”
Xulu is expected to be one of coach Hugo Broos’s central defenders in the starting XI against Morocco.
“For us to improve and compete with the so-called big countries, we need to have at least 60% or 70% of the squad competing in big leagues.
“When you have six to seven players in your first XI who ply their trade overseas, they know how it’s done and what it takes to win football matches at that level,” Xulu said.
“I think Morocco have done that well and that is why they were able to compete at the higher level at the World Cup. It is because they have so many players competing in higher leagues.
“They have invested a lot in their football and taking it back to what [Al Ahli Saudi and former Bafana] coach Pitso Mosimane said earlier, he was brutally honest to say that we are still way behind. There is a lot of money that was spent in Morocco’s game.”
Xulu’s career has taken him from a start at Mamelodi Sundowns to three seasons with Rostov in Russia, then a return to the Premiership for Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg before a move overseas again to Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel, then last year’s move to Turan.
“It was an interesting year for me [in Azerbaijan]. I was new and playing for a team from the lower division that was promoted to the premier division [ahead of Xulu’s arrival].
“I think I did quite well, that’s why I have attracted interest from bigger clubs, which is good for me as a player. It is clubs in Azerbaijan, Turkey and a few in Saudi Arabia.
“I would like to stay with Turan Tovuz because the league is quite good and we have so many good players who come from different countries and leagues. That makes the league competitive and we have three to four teams that play in the Europa League and Champions League.
“It is a level where I would like to stay because I know that being fit and at the top of my game will benefit Bafana,” Xulu said.
Broos thinks confident Tau can be Bafana’s Ferrari against Morocco
Manchester United shares rocket on hint over takeover bid
Safa and PSL lead tributes to former Bafana coach Clive Barker
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
MOGAMAD ALLIE: A tribute to Clive Barker, a true people’s person
Al Ahly win African Champions League with a draw
Man City triumph written in the stars, says Guardiola
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.