Sport / Soccer

Broos thinks confident Tau can be Bafana’s Ferrari against Morocco

Club conditions have improved for the national treasure

12 June 2023 - 18:34 Marc Strydom
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos. Picture: MUZI NTOMBELA
With Percy Tau expected to arrive with confidence sky-high and in peak fitness and in the form of his life, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos expects the forward to give Morocco as torrid a time on Saturday as he did Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions League final. 

The Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Atlas Lions at FNB Stadium (5pm) is a dead rubber as both teams have reached the tournament from Group K. 

But Bafana are seeking a morale-boosting positive result and performance against Walid Regragui’s crack outfit with an eye to building confidence for the Nations Cup finals in January and February. 

Tau will arrive on Tuesday evening, delayed by his participation in the Champions League final.

He scored the crucial headed opener and was a thorn in the Wydad defence in last weekend’s 2-1 first leg win to Ahly in Cairo.

After months of turmoil at Ahly, where he battled injuries and form, and to win over the club’s expectant fan base, the forward has found his stride, including five goals and as many assists in the Champions League. 

Broos at one stage advocated for Tau to leave Ahly, as the forward would often arrive in Bafana camps out of condition. Now he hopes for a Ferrari in his arsenal against Morocco. 

“What I know about Percy is that when he comes to the national team he wants to perform. But he wasn’t ready to perform a year ago,” Broos said, also playing down the missed chances by Tau in a shock Nations Cup qualifying draw against Liberia at Orlando Stadium in March. 

“He wasn’t playing at Al Ahly. He would play and then after four or five weeks he was injured, and then every time he came to the national team he was coming out of injuries. 

Percy Tau of Al Ahly. Picture: MARCIO MACHADO/GETTY IMAGES
“And I said I hoped he could leave Al Ahly and go to a team where he was playing. Because a good Percy Tau is very important to us. 

“So now when I see him in the last few months, he’s a regular, he’s always playing, and when he plays he’s always good. 

“Certainly in the games I have seen — in the Champions League games, and last night again — you see he’s fresh, he’s in good shape. And this is important for us.”

Tau is one of four late arrivals among SA’s foreign-based brigade. 

Sweden-based Luke le Roux had a flight delayed and was expected to arrive on Monday night. 

Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United) and Njabulo Blom (St Louis City) will arrive from their US Major League Soccer teams on Tuesday. 

