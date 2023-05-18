Man City come up with all the answers to humble Real

Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
If South Africans lack the wisdom or maturity to vote for a change in government, we will continue to sink into failed state status
Nehawu’s Zola Saphetha says the union is not surprised by the findings and wants Unisa vice-chancellor Puleng LenkaBula removed
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
US car maker proposes setting up factory to build electric vehicles as it looks anew at entering that market
Business Day TV spoke to senior agricultural economist Paul Makube
The duties were gazetted on Wednesday following a lengthy investigation by the International Trade Administration Commission
Russia leverages move to reverse exclusion from SWIFT payment system
When the PSL season winds up on Saturday, the focus will be on the race for the runners-up position and the relegation battle.
The billionaire has for years eschewed advertising in favour of seeking to capitalise on his star power
Manchester — None of Manchester City’s players, including the substitutes, put a foot wrong in a magnificent Champions League demolition of Real Madrid on Wednesday, but one snapshot summed up a magical night at the Etihad Stadium.
City were already a Bernardo Silva goal to the good after a dominant 30 minutes when Real finally launched an attack.
Vinicius Jr, whose sensational goal had given Real the lead in last week’s first-leg 1-1 draw, looked like he had stolen a march on City right-back Kyle Walker.
But Walker simply turned on the afterburners and left the Brazilian appearing to be walking on a treadmill.
The Etihad Stadium crowd rose to applaud Walker who turned his much-awaited duel against Real’s danger man into something akin to a stroll in the park.
It was the same all over the pitch as, man for man, City’s slickers put the 14-times European champions to the sword in the most ruthless fashion on the way to a 4-0 win.
Karim Benzema, Real’s French goal machine and one of four starters for the Spaniards with five Champions League winners’ medals in his locker, spent the night in the pocket of either John Stones or Ruben Dias.
Erling Haaland did not add to his 52 City goals this season, but terrorised Real’s defence and would have had a hat-trick but for three outstanding saves by Thibaut Courtois, the only Real player to emerge from a chastening evening with any credit.
Rodrygo, the man whose last-gasp goals broke City’s hearts in 2022’s semifinal thriller, was anonymous against City’s Manuel Akanji and was eventually substituted.
And Luka Modric, Real’s majestic mastermind, was made to look every one of his 37 years as City’s midfield, anchored by the imperious Rodri, enjoyed complete domination.
For good measure, City manager Pep Guardiola, whose tactics had been found wanting in some of City’s Champions League disappointments down the years, including in the final two years ago against Chelsea, outfoxed the great Carlo Ancelotti.
The wily Italian had been in sight of a fifth Champions League trophy as a manager but his record 191st game in charge in the competition turned into a nightmare.
“Today, from minute one, we had the feeling the people were ready,” Guardiola said. “I felt we were ready today to give a performance.”
Walker said that City have no “standout superstars” — though you could argue Guardiola's squad is simply overflowing with them.
Even when Haaland doesn’t score, someone else supplies the magic, be it Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva or, as was the case in the Premier League last weekend, Ilkay Gundogan.
“When we’re all together and playing — especially here — we just feel unstoppable,” said City’s England winger Jack Grealish.
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand could not hide his admiration for City’s display.
“They have just destroyed, battered, pulverised a giant of European football,” he told BT Sport.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Man City come up with all the answers to humble Real
Even when Erling Haaland doesn’t score, someone else supplies the magic
Manchester — None of Manchester City’s players, including the substitutes, put a foot wrong in a magnificent Champions League demolition of Real Madrid on Wednesday, but one snapshot summed up a magical night at the Etihad Stadium.
City were already a Bernardo Silva goal to the good after a dominant 30 minutes when Real finally launched an attack.
Vinicius Jr, whose sensational goal had given Real the lead in last week’s first-leg 1-1 draw, looked like he had stolen a march on City right-back Kyle Walker.
But Walker simply turned on the afterburners and left the Brazilian appearing to be walking on a treadmill.
The Etihad Stadium crowd rose to applaud Walker who turned his much-awaited duel against Real’s danger man into something akin to a stroll in the park.
It was the same all over the pitch as, man for man, City’s slickers put the 14-times European champions to the sword in the most ruthless fashion on the way to a 4-0 win.
Karim Benzema, Real’s French goal machine and one of four starters for the Spaniards with five Champions League winners’ medals in his locker, spent the night in the pocket of either John Stones or Ruben Dias.
Erling Haaland did not add to his 52 City goals this season, but terrorised Real’s defence and would have had a hat-trick but for three outstanding saves by Thibaut Courtois, the only Real player to emerge from a chastening evening with any credit.
Rodrygo, the man whose last-gasp goals broke City’s hearts in 2022’s semifinal thriller, was anonymous against City’s Manuel Akanji and was eventually substituted.
And Luka Modric, Real’s majestic mastermind, was made to look every one of his 37 years as City’s midfield, anchored by the imperious Rodri, enjoyed complete domination.
For good measure, City manager Pep Guardiola, whose tactics had been found wanting in some of City’s Champions League disappointments down the years, including in the final two years ago against Chelsea, outfoxed the great Carlo Ancelotti.
The wily Italian had been in sight of a fifth Champions League trophy as a manager but his record 191st game in charge in the competition turned into a nightmare.
“Today, from minute one, we had the feeling the people were ready,” Guardiola said. “I felt we were ready today to give a performance.”
Walker said that City have no “standout superstars” — though you could argue Guardiola's squad is simply overflowing with them.
Even when Haaland doesn’t score, someone else supplies the magic, be it Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva or, as was the case in the Premier League last weekend, Ilkay Gundogan.
“When we’re all together and playing — especially here — we just feel unstoppable,” said City’s England winger Jack Grealish.
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand could not hide his admiration for City’s display.
“They have just destroyed, battered, pulverised a giant of European football,” he told BT Sport.
Reuters
We should not have played Sundowns on Tuesday, says Maritzburg owner Kadodia
Newcastle coach prepared for ‘hardest bit’ in top-four chase
Guardiola downplays Champions League title in City’s legacy
MOGAMAD ALLIE: PSL season may end with claims of contrived results
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Newcastle coach prepared for ‘hardest bit’ in top-four chase
We should not have played Sundowns on Tuesday, says Maritzburg owner Kadodia
Guardiola downplays Champions League title in City’s legacy
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.