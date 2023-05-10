The rand has lost more than 3.5% so far this week
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena says his team have done intense research on Wydad Casablanca’s new boss Sven Vandenbroeck ahead of their crucial meeting at the weekend.
Sundowns are in Morocco to face Caf Champions League title holders Wydad in the tournament’s semifinal first leg at Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca on Saturday (9pm, SA time).
Wydad have gone through some changes, appointing Belgian coach Vandenbroeck on Friday before their 3-1 Botola Pro victory over Chabab Mohammédia on Saturday.
Despite the changes, Mokwena says they still have a good idea of what they will be up against playing tough Wydad.
“Not much has changed in terms of the team,” Mokwena said. “The profile of the team before the new coach came was that they had good players, aggressive wing players and a possibility to threaten on the counterattack.
“There’s small adaptation with the model of play because of the new coach from a defensive perspective,” he said.
“On the pressing, they look a little higher and there’s a bit more emphasis on build-up which shows [Houcine] Benayada’s influence. But we have to just continue doing the work.”
To get a clearer idea of the new man in charge, Mokwena said they analysed videos of his work in Saudi Arabia and Tanzania, where he coached Simba SC, as well as other teams he has coached.
Vandenbroeck’s past work includes leading the Zambian national team, being assistant coach of Cameroon under coach Hugo Broos and FAR Rabat of Morocco.
“But we also did the work of profiling him prior to him being appointed in his various clubs and there’s a lot of detail that has to go in,” Mokwena said.
“They [Wydad] know their level and know our level, they know we are a good team and that we can play our football with good profile, mentality and confidence on any pitch.”
Sundowns coach wary of Vandenbroeck’s influence at Wydad
