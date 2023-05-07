Haters give me energy, says Sundowns coach Mokwena

US April CPI will help guide the Fed in its interest rate decision at the next FOMC meeting in mid-June
Many public pensions investing in private equity do not have enough assets to pay out all their promised benefits
Funds will be used for water management, replacing pipes, generating water and managing waste water
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day journalist Thando Maeko
Output rose 4% to 1,329kg in the three months to end-March
Revenue collections narrowly undershot estimates due to higher-than-anticipated VAT refunds
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Brandon Doyle, CEO of Convergence Partners
Opposition candidates claim several breaches of the electoral law and other irregularities
The 80th-ranked golfer took five years, securing a $3.6m cheque at Wells Fargo
Japanese carmaker is working with Thai government to resume sales
Rhulani Mokwena celebrated yet another Mamelodi Sundowns victory on Saturday night and spoke about how “the haters give me energy”.
The man referred to as “SA’s Jose Mourinho” masterminded the Brazilians 2-0 defeat of Marumo Gallants at the Peter Mokaba Stadium as Sundowns edged closer to a record Premiership points haul in their sixth successive championship triumph.
Sundowns recently endured an uncharacteristically poor run of form that saw them go winless in four domestic matches before they got back to winning ways by booking a spot in the Caf Champions League semifinals.
That bump in an otherwise smooth sailing season saw Mokwena endure criticism from certain quarters with others even claiming that Sundowns’ success has a lot to do with the owner’s deep pockets rather than the man in charge of technical matters.
But the young coach who associates with and learns from some of the world’s best coaches on the social media platforms he shares with them says not once during that time was he made to doubt himself.
“I take it [criticism] as much as I take the praise and the good moments, the not so high and the bad moments also,” he said deep in the bowels of the 2010 World Cup venue in Limpopo’s capital.
“The people say anyone can coach this team. They are right, they are right anyone can coach this team. But I can tell you not everyone can work as hard as I do. And not everyone can get it playing the way it plays.
“So I take it [criticism], it is good. It gives, believe you me, it gives me lots of energy. The haters, they give me lots of energy. They are the ones who make me spend sleepless nights. And I work very, very hard and I welcome it.”
His hard work was evident on Saturday night as Sundowns made easy work of a Gallants side that — like Sundowns — are in the semifinal of a continental competition.
Goals by Thapelo Morena and Themba Zwane earned them the three points that got them closer to a record, beating the 71 points record they set in the 2015/16 season. Sundowns are now on 69 points with one match to go against Maritzburg United.
But they could have won by more goals had Peter Shalulile not left his scoring boots at home.
Mokwena was not worried about his Namibian marksman shooting blanks on the night.
“No, because Shalulile will convert in the next match and he will convert in the next match also. He gives his best like the rest of the players. This is a great team of great human beings and, as I always say, I don’t think they get enough praise.”
The haters will probably argue that he is thus not really the main reason behind Sundowns’ great success.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Haters give me energy, says Sundowns coach Mokwena
The young coach learns from some of the world’s best coaches on social media platforms
Rhulani Mokwena celebrated yet another Mamelodi Sundowns victory on Saturday night and spoke about how “the haters give me energy”.
The man referred to as “SA’s Jose Mourinho” masterminded the Brazilians 2-0 defeat of Marumo Gallants at the Peter Mokaba Stadium as Sundowns edged closer to a record Premiership points haul in their sixth successive championship triumph.
Sundowns recently endured an uncharacteristically poor run of form that saw them go winless in four domestic matches before they got back to winning ways by booking a spot in the Caf Champions League semifinals.
That bump in an otherwise smooth sailing season saw Mokwena endure criticism from certain quarters with others even claiming that Sundowns’ success has a lot to do with the owner’s deep pockets rather than the man in charge of technical matters.
But the young coach who associates with and learns from some of the world’s best coaches on the social media platforms he shares with them says not once during that time was he made to doubt himself.
“I take it [criticism] as much as I take the praise and the good moments, the not so high and the bad moments also,” he said deep in the bowels of the 2010 World Cup venue in Limpopo’s capital.
“The people say anyone can coach this team. They are right, they are right anyone can coach this team. But I can tell you not everyone can work as hard as I do. And not everyone can get it playing the way it plays.
“So I take it [criticism], it is good. It gives, believe you me, it gives me lots of energy. The haters, they give me lots of energy. They are the ones who make me spend sleepless nights. And I work very, very hard and I welcome it.”
His hard work was evident on Saturday night as Sundowns made easy work of a Gallants side that — like Sundowns — are in the semifinal of a continental competition.
Goals by Thapelo Morena and Themba Zwane earned them the three points that got them closer to a record, beating the 71 points record they set in the 2015/16 season. Sundowns are now on 69 points with one match to go against Maritzburg United.
But they could have won by more goals had Peter Shalulile not left his scoring boots at home.
Mokwena was not worried about his Namibian marksman shooting blanks on the night.
“No, because Shalulile will convert in the next match and he will convert in the next match also. He gives his best like the rest of the players. This is a great team of great human beings and, as I always say, I don’t think they get enough praise.”
The haters will probably argue that he is thus not really the main reason behind Sundowns’ great success.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.