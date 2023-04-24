Sport / Soccer

Safa wants to know why PSL boycotted Kempton Park congress

The league failed to give reasons after announcing it would not attend the event last weekend

24 April 2023 - 16:14 Marc Strydom

SA Football Association (Safa) CEO Tebogo Motlanthe is to write to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to ask for its reasons for boycotting last weekend’s Safa ordinary congress in Kempton Park.

The PSL announced last Thursday it would not attend the congress on Sunday and the preceding two-day workshop/indaba on Friday and Saturday. It said it would seek an audience with sport, art & culture minister Zizi Kodwa and Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe...

