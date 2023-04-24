Business Day TV spoke to founder of Herenya Capital, Petri Redelinghuys
No sign of SA government with many South Africans trapped
Enoch Godongwana said 1.5% would be more palatable in a country battling extreme levels of poverty
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail deputy editor and columnist Natasha Marrian
Executive pay is closely monitored in SA where poverty and inequality are very high
Load-shedding and SA ports and railways chaos are talking points in boardrooms of multinational parent companies
Twotone’s agreement with the drinks company soured just months after the contract was signed
Islamic State-linked attacks delayed LNG projects to the north
Chiefs coach says anything can happen at any given time in football
There’s now six models in XLT, a 4x2 Sport and a Wildtrak for the family
SA Football Association (Safa) CEO Tebogo Motlanthe is to write to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to ask for its reasons for boycotting last weekend’s Safa ordinary congress in Kempton Park.
The PSL announced last Thursday it would not attend the congress on Sunday and the preceding two-day workshop/indaba on Friday and Saturday. It said it would seek an audience with sport, art & culture minister Zizi Kodwa and Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe...
Safa wants to know why PSL boycotted Kempton Park congress
The league failed to give reasons after announcing it would not attend the event last weekend
