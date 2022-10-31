De Gea saves United, De Bruyne excels for City. Premier League talking points

Drivers include Eurozone inflation data, Fed, BOE and RBA rates hikes later in the week, while Russia’s withdrawal from a Ukrainian grain transit pact sent wheat and corn prices higher
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea earned his wages on Sunday, making a string of outstanding saves in United’s 1-0 win over West Ham.
United manager Erik ten Hag heaped praise on his goalkeeper, calling him “magnificent”, while on the other side of Manchester, City boss Pep Guardiola gushed over Kevin De Bruyne for his great goal in the win over Leicester. “He was not playing good the last few games but today he was amazing,” was Guardiola’s opinion.
These and other talking points from the Premier League weekend.
De Gea still bailing Man United out: Goalkeeper David de Gea has made a habit of bailing Manchester United out time and again over the past decade, with his performance in his side’s hard-fought 1-0 win over West Ham United another example of the Spaniard’s shot-stopping prowess.
While his critics claim the 31-year-old is not on the level of some of his Premier League rivals due to his inferiority in the distribution department, his ability to win his side points with good old-fashioned shot-saving has not deserted him.
De Gea made three stunning stops in the second half on Sunday, with an acrobatic effort to claw out Michael Antonio’s header the pick of the bunch.
“The first thing for the goalkeeper is to protect the goal and make sure you don’t concede goals,” United boss Erik ten Hag said. “In that fact he is magnificent.”
De Bruyne’s penchant for the spectacular wins the day: With Erling Haaland absent through injury for the first time in the Premier League since he joined Manchester City in the close season, the champions needed someone else to step up against a determined Leicester City on Saturday.
Without their Norwegian goal-scoring phenomenon in attack, City did not create any openings of note in the first half at the King Power Stadium and looked in need of some inspiration.
De Bruyne was the man to do just that, firing an unstoppable free-kick into the top corner — his 25th league goal from outside the box since joining City, the ninth-highest tally of any player in Premier League history and the most of any active player.
“Kevin De Bruyne is back,” City coach Pep Guardiola said. “He was not playing good the last few games but today he was amazing. He knows it.”
Wilson stakes England claim with Toon goals: Striker Callum Wilson made the most of the visit of England manager Gareth Southgate to St James’ Park on Saturday, scoring twice and hitting the bar in Newcastle’s 4-0 home win over Aston Villa.
Wilson proved too hard for the Villa defence to handle, combining physicality and speed with a knack for being in the right place at the right time — traits Southgate will need when the World Cup gets under way in three weeks.
The 30-year-old says he cannot talk his way into the squad, but England are hardly overflowing with centre-forwards. Bustling performances such as this one and a few more goals may well see him grab a spot in Southgate’s squad.
Who are the real Tottenham? Trailing 2-0 at Bournemouth after 49 minutes on Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur fans were venting their anger on social media and some were even predicting that Antonio Conte’s year-long reign might not have much further to run.
Then, suddenly, the handbrake came off and Conte’s side hit back to win 3-2 with Rodrigo Bentancur grabbing a stoppage-time winner to reward a dominant comeback. What has fans scratching their heads, however, is why Spurs cannot play 90 minutes with the sort of endeavour and energy with which they can play in spells.
Fitness is unlikely to be a factor as Conte’s side are always durable in that respect, but somehow the team’s default gear is far too passive and players only seem to hit the throttle when they are backed into a corner.
They face Olympique de Marseille on Tuesday when any repeat of the first half at Bournemouth, or indeed against Sporting this week, could see them eliminated from the Champions League.
Arsenal sparkle but Saka injury a reminder for Southgate: Arsenal’s 5-0 home victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday was hugely impressive, but as good as they were, it was made easy by a desperately poor visiting side who have now conceded 28 goals and scored only eight times in 13 games this season.
It could have been double figures had Gabriel Jesus brought his scoring boots, though his all-round contribution for Arsenal was excellent and he provided two more assists.
The injury to Bukayo Saka that forced the winger off in the first half is a reminder to Southgate that he is walking a tightrope of sorts over the next two weeks. His mind will already be on Qatar, but it remains a busy period for some of his leading players at club level and the potential for injuries to end their World Cup dream is very real.
Reuters
De Gea saves United, De Bruyne excels for City. Premier League talking points
Man United manager lays on the praise for his ‘magnificent’ goalkeeper
