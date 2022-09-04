Rashford at the double as Man United wreck Arsenal’s perfect start

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Premier’s tenure has come to an end more as a result of conference outcomes than a need to improve the lives of citizens
Some patients told to wait four-and-a-half years for operations as the number waiting for procedures jumps from 7,288 to 11,194
ANC’s processes will contribute to deciding on the top contenders for its prominent leadership roles before the elective conference in December
Companies are being forced to recondition existing pumps to meet high demand in oilfields
SA’s functioning capital markets are crucial for adaptation, says Shameela Soobramoney
The measure is aimed at avoiding technical defaults at some companies as soon as Monday
With the utility back in the starting team at flyhalf the team played with more variety and even audaciousness than before
Operation Dudula and EFF supporters clash, Tete Dijana storms to victory in the Comrades Marathon, Angola’s former president is buried in Luanda, Pakistan battles ‘epochal ’ rains and flooding, and ...
Marcus Rashford scored twice as Manchester United made it four wins in a row and ended Arsenal’s perfect start to the Premier League season with a 3-1 victory at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Gabriel Martinelli looked to have given Arsenal a 12th-minute lead after finishing off a swift break but the effort was disallowed after a VAR review.
Martinelli forced two saves out of United keeper David De Gea as the visitors began to dominate, but it was the home side who drew first blood through debutant Antony.
The Brazilian winger, signed from Ajax last week, was found on the right by Rashford and coolly drifted a shot into the far bottom corner.
Arsenal deservedly drew level when the outstanding Martin Odegaard threaded a ball towards Gabriel Jesus in the box and after a challenge by Raphael Varane, the ball fell to Bukayo Saka and he slotted it home.
United restored their advantage in the 66th minute, however, when Bruno Fernandes found Rashford with a superb through ball and the England striker beat the advancing Aaron Ramsdale.
It was another swift counter that led to United's third with Christian Eriksen breaking clear and slipping the ball across to Rashford for a simple finish.
Alexis Mac Allister scored twice as Brighton & Hove Albion deepened the crisis at Leicester City with an emphatic 5-2 victory at the Amex Stadium.
Leicester have one point from their opening six games and despite taking the lead inside a minute, were outplayed in a performance that will add to the substantial pressure on manager Brendan Rodgers after a summer of discontent at the club.
Kelechi Iheanacho put Leicester in front and Patson Daka drew them level at 2-2 before halftime, but an own goal from defender Luke Thomas and strikes from Moises Caicedo, Leandro Trossard and Mac Allister, one from the penalty spot and the other a superb free kick, sealed victory for the home side.
“The best team won and that’s the reality of it,” Rodgers told Sky Sports. “We got off to a great start to the game, but made mistakes to allow them back into it.
“With the ball, we gave it away so cheaply. A team in confidence can see it through, but the guys are suffering with that at the moment.
“They gave everything to the fight, but the mix of quality, [lack of] confidence and mistakes … we’re just suffering.”
Mac Allister was also denied what would have been a contender for goal of the season when his thunderous strike from 25m was ruled out after a VAR check that lasted almost five minutes.
Enock Mwepu was adjudged to have been in an offside position and interfering with play in the build-up, but it was another contentious decision on a weekend of controversy.
The score line flattered the visitors, who looked tentative in their defending and have conceded 16 goals in six league games.
Brighton, who climbed into the top four, travel to south coast rivals Bournemouth on Saturday while Leicester host fellow strugglers Aston Villa in what is shaping up to be a must-win game for Rodgers.
“It was a great performance and an amazing win,” Brighton manager Graham Potter said. “The players were incredible to recover like we did and we were the better team. The second-half performance was fantastic.
“The boys stuck to the task and played well over the game. I’m a little disappointed with the goals we conceded, but I’m not going to be picky when we scored five.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Rashford at the double as Man United wreck Arsenal’s perfect start
Marcus Rashford scored twice as Manchester United made it four wins in a row and ended Arsenal’s perfect start to the Premier League season with a 3-1 victory at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Gabriel Martinelli looked to have given Arsenal a 12th-minute lead after finishing off a swift break but the effort was disallowed after a VAR review.
Martinelli forced two saves out of United keeper David De Gea as the visitors began to dominate, but it was the home side who drew first blood through debutant Antony.
The Brazilian winger, signed from Ajax last week, was found on the right by Rashford and coolly drifted a shot into the far bottom corner.
Arsenal deservedly drew level when the outstanding Martin Odegaard threaded a ball towards Gabriel Jesus in the box and after a challenge by Raphael Varane, the ball fell to Bukayo Saka and he slotted it home.
United restored their advantage in the 66th minute, however, when Bruno Fernandes found Rashford with a superb through ball and the England striker beat the advancing Aaron Ramsdale.
It was another swift counter that led to United's third with Christian Eriksen breaking clear and slipping the ball across to Rashford for a simple finish.
Alexis Mac Allister scored twice as Brighton & Hove Albion deepened the crisis at Leicester City with an emphatic 5-2 victory at the Amex Stadium.
Leicester have one point from their opening six games and despite taking the lead inside a minute, were outplayed in a performance that will add to the substantial pressure on manager Brendan Rodgers after a summer of discontent at the club.
Kelechi Iheanacho put Leicester in front and Patson Daka drew them level at 2-2 before halftime, but an own goal from defender Luke Thomas and strikes from Moises Caicedo, Leandro Trossard and Mac Allister, one from the penalty spot and the other a superb free kick, sealed victory for the home side.
“The best team won and that’s the reality of it,” Rodgers told Sky Sports. “We got off to a great start to the game, but made mistakes to allow them back into it.
“With the ball, we gave it away so cheaply. A team in confidence can see it through, but the guys are suffering with that at the moment.
“They gave everything to the fight, but the mix of quality, [lack of] confidence and mistakes … we’re just suffering.”
Mac Allister was also denied what would have been a contender for goal of the season when his thunderous strike from 25m was ruled out after a VAR check that lasted almost five minutes.
Enock Mwepu was adjudged to have been in an offside position and interfering with play in the build-up, but it was another contentious decision on a weekend of controversy.
The score line flattered the visitors, who looked tentative in their defending and have conceded 16 goals in six league games.
Brighton, who climbed into the top four, travel to south coast rivals Bournemouth on Saturday while Leicester host fellow strugglers Aston Villa in what is shaping up to be a must-win game for Rodgers.
“It was a great performance and an amazing win,” Brighton manager Graham Potter said. “The players were incredible to recover like we did and we were the better team. The second-half performance was fantastic.
“The boys stuck to the task and played well over the game. I’m a little disappointed with the goals we conceded, but I’m not going to be picky when we scored five.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Ten Hag draws line under signings after Antony and Dubravka
Liverpool seek liftoff against Bournemouth
Ronaldo has future at Man United, says Ten Hag
Ruthless Arsenal find new mentality, set the pace in Premier League
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.