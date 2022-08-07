Ten Hag era at United begins with defeat to Brighton

JSE ends the week firmer amid mixed international peers
Public Investment Corporation’s R1.6bn would have helped a good few businesses in SA
Effect on struggling households expected to be short term, according to agricultural economist
This week will also see the launch of a new plan to fix potholes on the country’s roads
The airline has been in business rescue since July 2021
The reforms under way will attract much private investment, says minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele
Transnet, Telkom and Eskom estimate that thieves and vandals cost them a total of R7bn a year due to metal theft
Catastrophe ‘miraculously avoided’, plant’s operator says, after Russian shells landed near spent nuclear fuel, ‘but miracles can’t last forever’
Trainer will be joining Terrance Millard, Syd Laird and Mike de Kock when accepting the championship trophy
The vehicle is available in a single model boasting top features, enhanced mechanicals and a refined drive
New manager Erik ten Hag saw the depth of the crisis at Manchester United when his side fell to a 2-1 Premier League defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday, with German Pascal Gross scoring twice.
United fans’ hopes that the off-season would mark a turning point have faded, with the club failing to make big moves in the transfer market and there was a grim familiarity to the opening match.
The former Ajax coach witnessed a performance that was every bit as disjointed as those produced under his predecessors Ralf Rangnick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last season.
The sense that this was a continuation of 2021’s decline began before kickoff where there were yet more loud and angry protests against United’s owners, the American Glazer family, under the South Stand
If that felt familiar, then the sight of Scott McTominay and Fred in midfield as United laboured against Graham Potter's superbly drilled side was verging on déjà vu.
United had been shambolic in their 4-0 loss at Brighton in May and, even with debuts for defender Lisandro Martinez and midfielder Christian Eriksen, little felt new or changed about the performance.
Brighton took the lead on the half-hour with Leandro Trossard finding former United forward Danny Welbeck who squared the ball to the back post for Gross to slot home.
Nine minutes later Gross doubled the lead with his sixth goal against United, after goalkeeper David De Gea had poorly pushed out a Solly March drive right into the path of the German who again made no mistake.
Ten Hag introduced Cristiano Ronaldo in the 53rd minute and the Portugal forward, who is reported to want to leave the club, provided the spark for United’s attempted comeback.
The home side gave themselves a foothold in the 68th minute when a goalmouth scramble ended with Alexis MacAllister turning the ball into his own net but Brighton held on for a second straight win against United and their first ever at Old Trafford.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Ten Hag era at United begins with defeat to Brighton
For the supporters, nothing appears to have changed at Old Trafford since last season
New manager Erik ten Hag saw the depth of the crisis at Manchester United when his side fell to a 2-1 Premier League defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday, with German Pascal Gross scoring twice.
United fans’ hopes that the off-season would mark a turning point have faded, with the club failing to make big moves in the transfer market and there was a grim familiarity to the opening match.
The former Ajax coach witnessed a performance that was every bit as disjointed as those produced under his predecessors Ralf Rangnick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last season.
The sense that this was a continuation of 2021’s decline began before kickoff where there were yet more loud and angry protests against United’s owners, the American Glazer family, under the South Stand
If that felt familiar, then the sight of Scott McTominay and Fred in midfield as United laboured against Graham Potter's superbly drilled side was verging on déjà vu.
United had been shambolic in their 4-0 loss at Brighton in May and, even with debuts for defender Lisandro Martinez and midfielder Christian Eriksen, little felt new or changed about the performance.
Brighton took the lead on the half-hour with Leandro Trossard finding former United forward Danny Welbeck who squared the ball to the back post for Gross to slot home.
Nine minutes later Gross doubled the lead with his sixth goal against United, after goalkeeper David De Gea had poorly pushed out a Solly March drive right into the path of the German who again made no mistake.
Ten Hag introduced Cristiano Ronaldo in the 53rd minute and the Portugal forward, who is reported to want to leave the club, provided the spark for United’s attempted comeback.
The home side gave themselves a foothold in the 68th minute when a goalmouth scramble ended with Alexis MacAllister turning the ball into his own net but Brighton held on for a second straight win against United and their first ever at Old Trafford.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Doubts over Benni McCarthy’s Man U coup beggar belief
Chasing pack want to close gap on Premier League duopoly
Football world stunned by Russo’s back-heel goal
Man United sign Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.