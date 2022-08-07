×

Sport / Soccer

Ten Hag era at United begins with defeat to Brighton

For the supporters, nothing appears to have changed at Old Trafford since last season

07 August 2022 - 18:34 Simon Evans
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag gestures during the match against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, August 7 2022. Picture: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag gestures during the match against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, August 7 2022. Picture: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS

New manager Erik ten Hag saw the depth of the crisis at Manchester United when his side fell to a 2-1 Premier League defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday, with German Pascal Gross scoring twice.

United fans’ hopes that the off-season would mark a turning point have faded, with the club failing to make big moves in the transfer market and there was a grim familiarity to the opening match.

The former Ajax coach witnessed a performance that was every bit as disjointed as those produced under his predecessors Ralf Rangnick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last season.

The sense that this was a continuation of 2021’s decline began before kickoff where there were yet more loud and angry protests against United’s owners, the American Glazer family, under the South Stand

If that felt familiar, then the sight of Scott McTominay and Fred in midfield as United laboured against Graham Potter's superbly drilled side was verging on déjà vu.

United had been shambolic in their 4-0 loss at Brighton in May and, even with debuts for defender Lisandro Martinez and midfielder Christian Eriksen, little felt new or changed about the performance.

Brighton took the lead on the half-hour with Leandro Trossard finding former United forward Danny Welbeck who squared the ball to the back post for Gross to slot home.

Nine minutes later Gross doubled the lead with his sixth goal against United, after goalkeeper David De Gea had poorly pushed out a Solly March drive right into the path of the German who again made no mistake.

Ten Hag introduced Cristiano Ronaldo in the 53rd minute and the Portugal forward, who is reported to want to leave the club, provided the spark for United’s attempted comeback.

The home side gave themselves a foothold in the 68th minute when a goalmouth scramble ended with Alexis MacAllister turning the ball into his own net but Brighton held on for a second straight win against United and their first ever at Old Trafford.

Reuters

