Sport / Soccer

Tanguy Ndombele’s moment of magic lifts Tottenham

Spurs’ record signing scores a goal for the ages

17 January 2021 - 20:24 Martyn Herman
Tottenham Hotspur's Tanguy Ndombele and Steven Bergwijn celebrate scoring a goal against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, Sheffield, Britain, January 17 2021. Picture: REUTERS/LAURENCE GRIFFITHS
Tottenham Hotspur's Tanguy Ndombele and Steven Bergwijn celebrate scoring a goal against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, Sheffield, Britain, January 17 2021. Picture: REUTERS/LAURENCE GRIFFITHS

London — Tottenham Hotspur’s record signing Tanguy Ndombele conjured a moment of magic to seal his side’s 3-1 victory at the Premier League’s bottom club Sheffield United on Sunday.

Spurs had just seen the commanding lead given to them by Serge Aurier and Harry Kane halved by David McGoldrick’s header on the hour when Ndombele struck with an audacious flicked lob. It was a timely goal for Jose Mourinho’s side as McGoldrick’s effort revived memories of numerous points they have dropped from winning positions this season. 

Tottenham had looked commanding in the first half with Aurier heading in from a corner after five minutes and Kane’s clinical finish doubling their lead in the 40th minute.

For Sheffield United it was a disappointing result after they had posted their first win of the season this week by beating Newcastle United. With five points from 19 games they are 11 points away from the safety zone and their hopes of avoiding relegation look slender.

In the end it was a routine win for Tottenham but there was nothing ordinary about Ndombele’s fifth league goal for Spurs. When Steven Bergwijn popped a ball over the top of the United defence, Ndombele was moving away from goal on the left side of the penalty area. There appeared no way he could produce an effort on goal but with the outside of his right foot, and with his back to goal, he lifted the ball back over himself and over home keeper Aaron Ramsdale into the far corner.

“Tanguy’s goal was incredible, the technique he had to flick that ball back over the keeper was truly special,” Kane, who bagged his 12th league goal of the season, said. “Anyone who can put a good spell together [is in the title race], that’s why it has been disappointing and frustrating for us dropping points from winning positions.”

Considering the lift they received by beating Newcastle, Sheffield United were terribly flat in the first half. Their defence was nowhere when Aurier connected from close range with Son Heung-min’s corner and they were almost punished again soon after when Son was denied by the post.

Tottenham’s second goal stemmed from the hosts trying and failing to play out from the back. Tottenham won the ball and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg fed the ball to Kane who did not have much space but dispatched a fizzing low shot past Ramsdale.

Tottenham have been criticised for an overly-cautious approach when leading — most recently this week in a 1-1 draw with struggling Fulham. And when McGoldrick glanced in John Fleck’s cross it appeared to be happening again. But Ndombele insured this time there was no repeat. 

Reuters

Marauding Leopards stun tame Pirates

The home side could have won by more if they had taken their chances when the Buccaneers were chasing the game
Sport
4 hours ago

Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt bemoans hectic fixture list

Cape Town City might have had more chances in their game but two early goals from Amakhosi allowed them to sit back
Sport
6 hours ago

Leicester’s James Maddison adapts to new goal celebration

Manager Rodgers says if players can celebrate safely and ‘still make people laugh, then that’s what is important in what is a tough time’
Sport
6 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Marauding Leopards stun tame Pirates
Sport / Soccer
2.
Tanguy Ndombele’s moment of magic lifts Tottenham
Sport / Soccer
3.
Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt bemoans hectic fixture ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Rescuers troubled by scene of Motjeka Madisha ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Team UK on top in America’s Cup challenger series
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Show players yellow cards for hugging, says UK politician

Sport / Soccer

An in-form Nurkovic is just what Amakhosi need

Sport / Soccer

Orlando Pirates brush scruffy TTM aside

Sport / Soccer

Private investors eye deal with Inter Milan

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.