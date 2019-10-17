Sport / Soccer

Billiat denies rift with Middendorp

17 October 2019 - 15:20 Marc Strydom
Khama Billiat. Picture: REUTERS
Khama Billiat insists his relationship with Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp is “fine” and has dismissed speculation of a personality clash.

While Chiefs have got off to a good start to the 2019-2020 season and lead the Premiership‚ things seem to have been a little rockier for their Zimbabwean attacker‚ a star of the group stages at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in June.

In August‚ Mamelodi Sundowns tabled a reported R15m offer for a return of Billiat to the club he left just over a year before.

Reports were that the interest from his former club was initiated by the player. Chiefs emphatically squashed the move.

It then appeared to take some time for Billiat to be introduced to Chiefs’ starting line-up‚ though he has made the XI for four of their past five matches and was a substitute in the other.

Billiat was asked to respond to speculation of a rocky relationship with Middendorp.

“I don’t know that. I was just greeting him now‚” he said. “I don’t know where this is coming from. But I’m working with him every day. I’m fine.”

In September Middendorp complained that the player was lacking match fitness when Billiat‚ initially left out of Zimbabwe’s squad for their crunch World Cup qualifier against Somalia on September 5 and 10‚ was then included after the Warriors lost the first leg 1-0.

The player scored a 90th-minute tie winner for a 3-1 second-leg victory to send his country to the next round of the Qatar 2022 qualifiers 3-2 on aggregate.

This past weekend Billiat said he and Middendorp had put behind them the public statements both made — with the player having said after Zimbabwe’s win in Harare that‚ “nothing comes close to playing for your country”.

On Friday‚ ahead of this past weekend’s Shell Helix Ultra Cup‚ where Billiat laid on all the passes for Leonardo Castro’s hat-trick and scored the fourth in Chiefs’ 4-2 win‚ the player said: “We [Billiat and Middendorp] spoke about it.

“As players we always want to play football. You always want to represent‚ whenever you are called for.”

Middendorp and Billiat do appear to be smoking the peace pipe.

The coach glowingly praised the attacker’s performance winning man-of-the-match in Chiefs’ last competitive game‚ their 2-0 league win against Lamontville Golden Arrows at FNB on October 1.

Middendorp sees confidence growing at Kaizer Chiefs

Coach downplays Sundowns win as he focuses on facing Cape Town City in the Telkom Knockout last 16 on Saturday
Sport
2 days ago

Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat on target as Chiefs down AmaZulu

Usuthu stuck at bottom of log without a win from six matches
Sport
3 weeks ago

Pitso Mosimane mulls over selection for Sundowns' Champions League tie

Coach undecided on whether to field full-strength squad against little-known side from Seychelles
Sport
1 month ago

