Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has not given up hope of making one or two major signings before the transfer window closes at the end of the week.

Sundowns have been linked with Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat and Mosimane said anything is possible.

“You know the players we want and we can’t get them for now‚ but we will try again‚” he said.

Mosimane said in Europe the players have the power to decide where and how they move to clubs‚ which is very different to the way transfers are handled in SA.

“If David Luiz wants to go to Arsenal‚ he goes and you know what he does to go‚” he said. “I am not saying that those things should be done because it can happen to me one day.

“If Eden Hazard wants to go to Real Madrid‚ he makes sure that he goes‚ you know the story. Ronaldo wanted to go to Juventus‚ he left Madrid and it was not a small transfer. Neymar wants to go and he is not playing.”

Mosimane said getting the players he wants has become complicated as they are contracted elsewhere. He said their clubs do not want to sell‚ but he remained hopeful that things would change in the coming days.

“They don’t want to sell but anything is possible because every player has a price tag and I have said the same thing‚” he said.

“There are two signings we want to make because they will take us to another level. We need players who will give competition to those that are in the starting eleven.”

“We don’t want players because we just want to sign players‚ we still have guys like Aubrey Ngoma‚ Jeremy Brockie and Lucky Mohomi and they will get a chance to play.”

Sundowns beat Otoho d’Oyo 4-0 (5-2 on aggregate) at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night to book a place in the next round of the Caf Champions League.