Sport / Soccer

Arsene Wenger leaved Arsenal after two decades in charge

20 April 2018 - 15:52 Alan Baldwin
Arsene Wenger. Picture: REUTERS
Arsene Wenger. Picture: REUTERS

London — Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is to leave at the end of the season after a reign of almost 22 years that made him the most successful boss in the UK Premier League club’s history.

"After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season," the Frenchman said in a statement issued by the Gunners on Friday.

Wenger has been with the north Londoners since October 1996 and is by far the longest-serving current manager in English soccer.

He will be out of contract at the end of the season.

Arsenal are currently a distant sixth in the league but are in the semifinals of the Europa League, which represents their only realistic route to the Champions League next season.

"I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years. I managed the club with full commitment and integrity," said Wenger, who urged the fans to stand behind the team to end the season on a high.

Arsenal’s majority owner Stan Kroenke said it was "one of the most difficult days we have ever had in all our years in sport".

"One of the main reasons we got involved with Arsenal was because of what Arsene has brought to the club on and off the pitch," he said.

"His longevity and consistency over such a sustained period at the highest level of the game will never be matched." Wenger won three Premier League titles, including going unbeaten for an entire season, seven FA Cups and took Arsenal into the Champions League for 20 years in a row. They won the league and FA cup double in 1998 and 2002.

The club said a successor would be appointed as soon as possible with German Thomas Tuchel, out of work since leaving Borussia Dortmund almost a year ago, installed as the early bookmakers’ favourite.

Reuters

United crash to hand City the championship

A 73rd-minute header from Jay Rodriguez gives Albion their first away win in 16 outings
Sport
4 days ago

Kane can prove Euro pedigree at Juventus

With 32 goals in the season, Spurs striker will have to face down formidable defence
Sport
2 months ago

New signings make Wenger’s day

Arsenal coach was all smiles by the final whistle of their match against Everton
Sport
2 months ago

Aubameyang a Gunner, Mahrez in City’s sights

Big moves on transfer deadline
Sport
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Pochettino plays down Wembley home advantage for ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Cricketers fume at administrators, but they have ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Lions have a plan to beat jet lag in Sydney
Sport / Rugby
4.
Crystal Palace eye crucial points at Watford
Sport / Soccer
5.
Relaxed Mo Farah all set for London Marathon
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Feeble Arsenal staring down barrel of a gun
Sport / Soccer

Spending frenzy at England’s Premier League transfer window
Sport / Soccer

Superstar Sanchez right fit for United, says Giggs
Sport / Soccer

United to set record in landing Alexis Sanchez
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.