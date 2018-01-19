United to set record in landing Alexis Sanchez

London — Manchester United are set to land Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez by making him the Premier League’s highest-paid player, according to several reports.

The Chilean striker would earn between £400,000 and £500,000 a week before tax by moving to Old Trafford, according to The Sun, the Daily Telegraph and other newspapers.

The 29-year-old’s wage demands are said to have scared off Manchester City and Chelsea, leaving United as his main suitors.

The Daily Telegraph reported that United have offered Sanchez a four-and-a-half-year contract and he would move for a £30m transfer fee — it is relatively low because he could leave for free in six months.

The deal for the former Barcelona player was also likely to involve a £20m signing-on fee and a £10m agent’s fee.

The Sun reports, however, that Arsenal could still refuse to allow Sanchez to leave if they did not find a replacement.

However, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said at his Thursday media conference the deal was probably going to be done. "I worked on transfers for 30 years so it is likely to happen but at any moment or minute, things can break down.

"As long as it’s not over the line, you have to accept it may not happen. These kind of things are not guaranteed."

Wenger, whose failure to keep key players and perceived inability to replace them with similarly talented stars has seen support drain away amid sections of the club’s supporters, said he had no problem with the amounts being mentioned in the media of what United were prepared to pay Sanchez.

"I respect United because they generate the money they pay by their own resources," said Wenger, who revealed German star Mesut Ozil would not be joining Sanchez in quitting North London.

"United is a club very well managed financially and, of course, on the pitch so that’s why I don’t have any problem with the money they pay."

