Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter announced a squad that introduced several young players‚ combined with experience‚ for a four-nations friendly international tournament in Zambia during March’s Fifa break.

Ajax Cape Town goalkeeper Brendon Petersen‚ Orlando Pirates left-back Innocent Maela‚ Maritzburg United midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu and young strikers Lebogang Mothiba of Lille and Ryan Moon of Kaizer Chiefs were among the youngsters drafted into the squad. Baxter revealed that Bafana would also invite Pirates’ promising assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena to the camp.

"This is the only real senior event we have before we take on the Afcon [Africa Cup of Nations] challenge again in six months‚" Baxter said.

"With this event we wanted two things. One‚ to assemble the more experienced players. Two‚ to look at and give experience to some of the younger players."

The tournament‚ at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola‚ will also include the hosts‚ Angola and Zimbabwe.

SA kick off against Angola on March 22, with their second match on March 25.

The tournament is part of preparations for the Afcon qualifiers. Bafana host Libya in early September.

Tournament schedule:

March 22: Zambia vs Zimbabwe (1pm)‚ SA vs Angola. March 25: Loser Match 1 vs Loser Match 2‚ Winner Match 1 vs Winner Match 2

Bafana squad

Goalkeepers: Itumeleng Khune‚ Darren Keet‚ Brendon Petersen

Defenders: Reeve Frosler‚ Ramahlwe Mphahlele‚ Thulani Hlatshwayo‚ Motjeka Madisha‚ Daniel Cardoso‚ Buhle Mkwanazi‚ Innocent Maela‚ Sifiso Hlanti

Midfielders: Dean Furman‚ Siphesihle Ndlovu‚ Kamohelo Mokotjo‚ Teboho Mokoena‚ Maphosa Modiba‚ Sibusiso Vilakazi‚ Thembinkosi Lorch‚ Keagan Dolly‚ Phakamani Mahlambi‚ Themba Zwane

Strikers: Percy Tau‚ Lebogang Mothiba‚ Bryce Moon

