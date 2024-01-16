Keep Six Nations for northern hemisphere sides, says White

Business Day TV speaks to Jameel Ahmad, chief analyst at GTC
The threat faced by Israel is existential and it cannot be compared with an European country
Parts of the royal family and Ramaphosa seek leave to appeal ruling that recognition of King Misuzulu was unlawful
Thabi Leoka, who claims to hold a PhD, serves of the president's economic advisory council.
TymeBank credited the bank’s long-standing, strategic relationships with Pick n Pay and Boxer, The Foschini Group and the Zion Christian Church
Business Day TV spoke to Keenan Moses, forex sales trader at RMB
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Simphiwe Phakathi, executive head of sales and distribution at EasyPay Everywhere
Volcanologist warns of ‘great uncertainty’ with potential upheavals ahead
Jose Mourinho gets marching orders as Roma languish at ninth in the league after Sunday's dramatic loss to AC Milan
Four destinations that will lift your spirits as you plan for the next year-end break
As SA rugby leans more towards the northern hemisphere, World Cup-winning coach Jake White has made his opinion known about the proposed Springboks move to the Six Nations.
Talk about the Boks joining the Six Nations have been rife since SA premier franchises the Bulls, Stormers, Sharks and Lions joined Pro14 sides to form the United Rugby Championship (URC) in 2020.
Local sides, including the Cheetahs, have also been part of the European Professional Club Rugby tournament, Champions Cup and Challenge Cup since last year.
According to reports, SA will join the competition from 2026 after they committed to Sanzaar to the end of a broadcasting deal in 2025.
It is believed the move to the north will have more commercial benefits for SA Rugby and the favourable time zones make it more appealing.
The Six Nations is for the England, France, Ireland, Scotland, Italy and Wales national sides and the Bulls boss believes it needs to remain like that.
White was asked about the matter by English media after the Bulls’ Champions Cup game against Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate in England.
The coach believes SA’s inclusion in the Six Nations would take away the essence of what the competition is about.
“I’m an old school guy. I can’t see that you can ever have SA playing Six Nations,” said White.
“I look back at those games and you find memories of guys such as JPR Williams, who [recently] passed away. I can’t see SA playing in the Six Nations.
“I don’t know, so many things have changed in rugby and hopefully we will hang on to that Six Nations is for the six nations that play in the north,” he said.
“Once you start bringing [in] SA, what is stopping you from bringing [in] New Zealand and Australia and all that sort of thing? Then it’s not the Six Nations.
“I hope it won’t happen. I’d probably get killed for saying that back home.”
After defeating Bristol 31-17 at the weekend, White will hope his Bokless team will step up again when they host French side Bordeaux Bègles at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday (3pm).
Bordeaux have done well in the Champions Cup this season and have already confirmed their place in the next round with a game to spare.
They did so by winning all their three matches. The Bulls are yet to lose a Champions Cup match at home.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Keep Six Nations for northern hemisphere sides, says White
Coach says he is ‘an old school guy’ and can’t see SA ever playing in the European-focused tournament
As SA rugby leans more towards the northern hemisphere, World Cup-winning coach Jake White has made his opinion known about the proposed Springboks move to the Six Nations.
Talk about the Boks joining the Six Nations have been rife since SA premier franchises the Bulls, Stormers, Sharks and Lions joined Pro14 sides to form the United Rugby Championship (URC) in 2020.
Local sides, including the Cheetahs, have also been part of the European Professional Club Rugby tournament, Champions Cup and Challenge Cup since last year.
According to reports, SA will join the competition from 2026 after they committed to Sanzaar to the end of a broadcasting deal in 2025.
It is believed the move to the north will have more commercial benefits for SA Rugby and the favourable time zones make it more appealing.
The Six Nations is for the England, France, Ireland, Scotland, Italy and Wales national sides and the Bulls boss believes it needs to remain like that.
White was asked about the matter by English media after the Bulls’ Champions Cup game against Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate in England.
The coach believes SA’s inclusion in the Six Nations would take away the essence of what the competition is about.
“I’m an old school guy. I can’t see that you can ever have SA playing Six Nations,” said White.
“I look back at those games and you find memories of guys such as JPR Williams, who [recently] passed away. I can’t see SA playing in the Six Nations.
“I don’t know, so many things have changed in rugby and hopefully we will hang on to that Six Nations is for the six nations that play in the north,” he said.
“Once you start bringing [in] SA, what is stopping you from bringing [in] New Zealand and Australia and all that sort of thing? Then it’s not the Six Nations.
“I hope it won’t happen. I’d probably get killed for saying that back home.”
After defeating Bristol 31-17 at the weekend, White will hope his Bokless team will step up again when they host French side Bordeaux Bègles at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday (3pm).
Bordeaux have done well in the Champions Cup this season and have already confirmed their place in the next round with a game to spare.
They did so by winning all their three matches. The Bulls are yet to lose a Champions Cup match at home.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.