WATCH: What’s next for TymeBank after turning its first profit?

Business Day TV speaks to TymeBank CEO Coen Jonker

16 January 2024 - 15:02
TymeBank has recorded a profit for the first time since being established five years ago, a milestone that Patrice Motsepe, chair of African Rainbow Capital — TymeBank’s majority shareholder — says sets up the lender to achieve its goal of becoming one of SA’s top retail banks over the next few years.

To find out more about the group’s plans, Business Day TV speaks to TymeBank CEO Coen Jonker.

