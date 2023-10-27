World Cup final: Old foes to face off but who will come out on top?

Given how they were dominated by England for large parts of the semifinal last week, the Boks may well have to overcome fatigue.

Do they have enough left to lift the Webb Ellis Cup?

Sure, the All Blacks had a bruiser against Ireland in the quarterfinals, but they are ferns dripping fresh morning dew compared to the embattled Boks who have had skirmishes on and off the field.

The Boks will have to dig deep and summon whatever they have left.

They did it two weekends in a row and can do so again, argued World Cup winning captain John Smit.

“They find a way,” said Smit, who is here as a television pundit.

“Against France, Victor (Matfield) and I walked down to the field with 20 minutes to go thinking it was done. Against England it looked even more done. We said to each other with 20 to go we need to go down to the field because the previous week when we did so things turned around.