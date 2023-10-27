Sport / Rugby

Ramaphosa jets off to France to back the Boks

President encourages national team to play their hearts out in final in France

28 October 2023 - 07:10
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

President Cyril Ramaphosa jetted off to France on Friday afternoon to show his support for the Springboks when they meet the All Blacks in the final of the Rugby World Cup in Paris on Saturday night.

“Play your hearts out,” he said on Friday afternoon. 

The president was speaking after an engagement with stakeholders at the Vereeniging City Hall after conducting an oversight visit at the troubled Emfuleni Local Municipality. 

Ramaphosa is hoping to lift the Webb Ellis Cup for the second time. 

“I am going there to encourage them as I did when I went to Japan [in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final]. I am going to encourage them and boost their morale and inform them that they are there representing 62-million South Africans.

“They must play their hearts out. They must give their all and make sure that they score those tries and penalties and bring the cup home. I believe they are very confident and I will be looking at every player's eyes to see the level of confidence they have.” 

Ramaphosa said he was looking forward to showing his support and “demonstrating that the people of South Africa are behind them”.

TimesLIVE 

TOBY SHAPSHAK: TV is an app, rugby is real life

Television  has been subsumed into the internet — and the Springboks will win the World Cup
Opinion
2 days ago

Let them eat cake

As the Boks strive to recharge their depleted batteries, they could all go to Ox Nché for carb-loading advice
News & Fox
2 days ago

RICARDO SMITH: Some investment lessons from the Springboks

Team has got the basics right and just as in finance it can make all the difference
Opinion
1 day ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: With kant decanted, we now hold our breaths

Your guess as good as mine about what is going to happen on Saturday
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
World Cup final: Old foes to face off but who ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Ramaphosa jets off to France to back the Boks
Sport / Rugby
3.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: With kant decanted, we now hold ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Para-cyclist Goldy Fuchs has an ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Boks opt for sure-footedness of most experienced
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

All Blacks make one change for World Cup final

Sport / Rugby

Etzebeth, Libbok, Nienaber nominated for World Rugby awards

Sport / Rugby

Boks opt for sure-footedness of most experienced

Sport / Rugby

Mbonambi cleared of racial slur allegations

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.