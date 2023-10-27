Ramaphosa is hoping to lift the Webb Ellis Cup for the second time.
Ramaphosa jets off to France to back the Boks
President encourages national team to play their hearts out in final in France
President Cyril Ramaphosa jetted off to France on Friday afternoon to show his support for the Springboks when they meet the All Blacks in the final of the Rugby World Cup in Paris on Saturday night.
The president was speaking after an engagement with stakeholders at the Vereeniging City Hall after conducting an oversight visit at the troubled Emfuleni Local Municipality.
