Etzebeth, Libbok, Nienaber nominated for World Rugby awards

SA’s Eben Etzebeth is among four nominees for the World Rugby men’s player of the year award, along with Ireland centre Bundee Aki, France captain Antoine Dupont and New Zealand’s Ardie Savea, officials announced on Thursday.

The winner will be named in Paris on Sunday, after the Springboks and All Blacks meet in the World Cup final at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday (9pm).

Aki had a superb tournament in France despite Ireland’s customary quarterfinal exit and led the attack stats through the pool phase, while scrumhalf Dupont, who won the award in 2021, could not lead his side to victory on home soil.

Lock Etzebeth will be a strong candidate with his powerful displays in the second row a feature of the Springboks’ form this year, but loose forward Savea has been outstanding too and a key player for the All Blacks.