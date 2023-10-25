Boks will be fired up in iconic green and gold for World Cup final

The Springboks were pressed into wearing their away jerseys in their pool matches against Scotland in Marseille and Ireland in Paris. They wore their opinion-dividing hyper-jade jersey against Scotland and a white jersey against Ireland.

The Boks were forced into their official away jersey as part of World Rugby’s drive to make the game more accessible. In this case it is for people suffering colour vision deficiency (CVD), or colour blindness as it is more commonly known.

In Friday’s bronze final Argentina will be pressed into a jersey change against England. They will wear a navy blue jersey with diagonal white stripe. England will be in their traditional white.

Besides their jerseys, what will also remain unchanged in Saturday’s final is the way the Springboks and the All Blacks will climb into each other.

Both teams are doing their fine-tuning this week outside Paris. The Boks are back in sleepy Presles at the golf resort they stayed at earlier in the campaign, 40km north of the French capital.

The All Blacks are out to the southwest on an estate known as Paris Country Club.