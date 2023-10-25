Game over for Kiwi boss Foster regardless of World Cup final outcome

Underestimated and underappreciated, Ian Foster is one win away from becoming the fourth coach to deliver New Zealand a World Cup title but it would be a bittersweet triumph for a man long judged unfit to carry on in the role.

Whether the All Blacks win or lose against SA in Saturday’s final, Foster will be out the door to make way for Scott Robertson, the succession foisted upon him more than five months before the tournament kicked off.

Foster can expect tributes and thanks from New Zealand Rugby (NZR) bosses when leaving about 12 years after joining the All Blacks as an assistant to Graham Henry.

Most will ring hollow.

The 58-year-old spoke in February of wanting “another crack” at the job if he brought the World Cup home, and asked NZR to park the coaching decision until after the tournament.

Unlike his former bosses Henry and Steve Hansen, each of whom coached New Zealand to two World Cups, winning one apiece, Foster was not given the option.

His army of critics applauded that decision. They have since retreated into the shadows during the All Blacks’ run in France.