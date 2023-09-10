Boks bash their way to win over gritty Scotland

1672151916 Frans Malherbe of Springboks plays a pass ahead of Jamie Ritchie and Sione Tuipulotu of Scotland during the Rugby World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Scotland at Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France, September 10 2023. Picture: CAMERON SPENCER/GETTY IMAGES
The Springboks were forced to revert to a dog-eared page in their playbook to eventually subdue Scotland 18-3 in their Rugby World Cup opener at Stade Velodrome on Sunday.
If at first you don’t succeed, bash again and again … was more or less the uncomplicated methodology they applied but they were forced to wait for their bounty.
Scotland stoutly defended their castle for the first 45 minutes, but eventually yielded in the face of near unrelenting Springbok pressure Gregor Townsend’s team.
The victory would have eased many green — or should that be hyper-jade — nerves as the defending champions can now set their sight on Paris and a clash with Ireland for supremacy in a group dubbed the “Pool of Death”.
The victory does give them the luxury to dig deeper into their squad for the matches against Romania in Bordeaux and Tonga at this stadium at the start of October.
For a while though, in front of 63,566 spectators, for the first time in their away jerseys at the RWC, the Boks looked hyper-jaded.
A hot and steamy afternoon in France’s second city became tight and tense as the second half started with the Boks, despite their large claim of territory and possession, holding a slender 6-3 lead.
Never mind halftime naartjies, the Boks had a lot on their plate at the break.
Scotland’s teams have made steady headway in the United Rugby Championship (URC). Their forwards have proved adept at meeting the physical confrontation SA teams have presented them.
Chilling message
That showed in the first half as Scotland stood their ground as the Bok pack kept knocking. They held their shape but they were also adept at stunting the Bok momentum at the breakdown.
There were earlier warning signs before Scotland sent a chilling message down Springbok spines on the cusp of halftime when they scrummed the World Champions off the ball on their own feed. The ensuing penalty presented Russell with his first attempt at goal and he gratefully accepted to half the deficit to 6-3.
Scotland, you would think, would have gone down the tunnel reenergised.
Crucially however the Boks earned a scrum penalty with the first set piece of the second half and though that was missed, the Boks seemed hell-bent on kicking Scotland’s door down.
Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese and Frans Malherbe helped bend Scotland’s first line of defence and eventually something had to give. Pieter-Steph du Toit applied the finishing touches and Scotland looked increasingly vulnerable.
There were times however when the Boks did not make it easy for themselves.
The Boks converted just three attempts out of seven from the kicking tee and that will invite more scrutiny in the coming days.
Eben Etzebeth departing the scene prematurely by his standards would have been a concern.
There was a mini dust-up after Damian de Allende was bundled into touch in the 22ndminute. Referee Angus Gardner assembled some of the culprits for a little dressing down though the decision to take no action left some Scotland fans a little hot under their kilts.
Indeed it was a sweltering day and just like in the game between England and Argentina the night before, the ball at times proved hard to control.
Those little imprecisions coupled with Scotland’s tightly knit maul defence meant the Bok advances mostly came to nought. Du Toit, Wiese and Mostert were going through a tonne of work but Scotland stood firm.
In fact, it was Scotland who botched the most obvious try-scoring opportunity in the first half when Darcy Graham opted to hold on instead of trusting the already created overlap. The Bok cover defence snuffed out the danger but it showed the peril of shooting out of defensive alignment.
The Boks however regrouped and they will leave Marseille with a spring in their step later this week.
Scorers
SA (6) 18 — Tries: Pieter Steph du Toit, Kurt-Lee Arendse. Conversion: Faf de Klerk. Penalties: Manie Libbok (2).
