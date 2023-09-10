Japan's Ryoto Nakamura scores their fifth try against Chile at the Stadium Municipal de Toulouse in Toulouse, France, September 10 2023. Picture: GONZALO FUENTES/ REUTERS
Toulouse — Chile showed no signs of nerves as they entered their first Rugby World Cup against Japan, even taking an early lead before their opponents’ experience made the difference in their pool D match on Sunday.
Japan prevailed 42-12 with six converted tries, but Chile, one of three South American teams in the tournament in France, played boldly throughout despite picking up two yellow cards.
“We gave everything and we can be proud of our performance. We gave a good fight, maybe not right to the last minute, but we really enjoyed it, which is a really important part of it as well,” captain Martin Sigren said. “There were little opportunities that you have to take advantage of and that is where we lost it.”
Chile got off to a stunning start and thanks to a mix of flair and good fortune, were awarded a try when flyhalf Rodrigo Fernandez dotted down after pouncing on a loose ball in the sixth minute.
Japan, however, scored 21 unanswered points to take control of a physical encounter in searing heat and they had too much experience to let it slide, even after No 8 Alfonso Escobard reduced the arrears with a second try that took Toulouse’s stadium to the boil.
There were no regrets on Chile’s side.
“It was tough but it was a great start,” coach Pablo Lemoine said. “It is difficult to play your first game of a World Cup, especially against Japan. They are a team with a lot of ambition. We were OK for 60 minutes but in the last 20 minutes we missed some experience to manage the game and Japan were amazing with their efficiency.”
Chile next face Samoa on Saturday and have less than a week to recover.
“It will be a physical battle and we need to let our bodies recover,” said Sigren. “It will be a short week compared to this one but we have to get ready.”
Pride prevails despite defeat for debutants Chile
Toulouse — Chile showed no signs of nerves as they entered their first Rugby World Cup against Japan, even taking an early lead before their opponents’ experience made the difference in their pool D match on Sunday.
Japan prevailed 42-12 with six converted tries, but Chile, one of three South American teams in the tournament in France, played boldly throughout despite picking up two yellow cards.
“We gave everything and we can be proud of our performance. We gave a good fight, maybe not right to the last minute, but we really enjoyed it, which is a really important part of it as well,” captain Martin Sigren said. “There were little opportunities that you have to take advantage of and that is where we lost it.”
Chile got off to a stunning start and thanks to a mix of flair and good fortune, were awarded a try when flyhalf Rodrigo Fernandez dotted down after pouncing on a loose ball in the sixth minute.
Japan, however, scored 21 unanswered points to take control of a physical encounter in searing heat and they had too much experience to let it slide, even after No 8 Alfonso Escobard reduced the arrears with a second try that took Toulouse’s stadium to the boil.
There were no regrets on Chile’s side.
“It was tough but it was a great start,” coach Pablo Lemoine said. “It is difficult to play your first game of a World Cup, especially against Japan. They are a team with a lot of ambition. We were OK for 60 minutes but in the last 20 minutes we missed some experience to manage the game and Japan were amazing with their efficiency.”
Chile next face Samoa on Saturday and have less than a week to recover.
“It will be a physical battle and we need to let our bodies recover,” said Sigren. “It will be a short week compared to this one but we have to get ready.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Rugby unites again at mega World Cup opener in Paris
Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Wonder wing Penaud ‘most exciting player in ...
Boks locked and loaded for World Cup opener, says Kolbe
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Joint favourites, the Boks have already won the beauty contest
Labuschagne steers Aussies to victory over Proteas
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.