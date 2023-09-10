Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Not quite so simple

10 September 2023 - 20:17
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Yacoob Abba Omar defines one of the broad voting alliances as ikhongolose, or the ANC alliance, which he describes as including parties and organisations (that support) the most enlightened elements of the constitution, defended the independence of the judiciary and the democratic ethos of SA” (“Towards a two-alliance system: umlungu vs ikhongolose”, September 6). He identifies the “black majority as the base of this configuration”.

I am not sure what sort of research they do in his Mapungubwe Institute, but there can be few sensible people in this country who agree with that analysis of what the ANC stands for. He then cites a quote to support his view that “the black-run government has not been a failure”. To help correct this bizarre analysis, I direct his attention to two issues: 

  • By far the biggest “alliance” in SA are the 13-million people who can vote but do not bother to. If ever there was a devastating condemnation of the ANC government’s failure to improve the lot of the common man, this is it. In a country in which people struggled and died to get the vote, about 40% of eligible voters have given up.
  • One of the most accurate yardsticks to assess the quality of life is local municipalities. Of 257 in SA, governments own auditor-general gave 15% (38) of them a clean audit. And 21 of those were in the DA-led Western Cape. As they say in America: go figure.

Jonathan Schrire
Kenilworth

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Vote ANC for same mess

African man’s shoulder-shrugging response in filthy home affairs office reflects the nation’s psyche
Opinion
8 hours ago

LETTER: Lies about Lady R abound

Responses to the report, from the president to the media, have been pitiful
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Re-educate ANC, Chinese style

The ANC government should have taken a leaf out of the book of its best friend, China’s Communist Party
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: Coup lessons for ANC

Is the SANDF deliberately emasculated to keep it tame?
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: Surprising EFF findings

Random telephonic research is not widely accepted by specialists
Opinion
6 days ago
