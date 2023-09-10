Yacoob Abba Omar defines one of the broad voting alliances as ikhongolose, or the ANC alliance, which he describes as including“parties and organisations (that support) the most enlightened elements of the constitution, defended the independence of the judiciary and the democratic ethos of SA” (“Towards a two-alliance system: umlungu vs ikhongolose”, September 6). He identifies the “black majority as the base of this configuration”.
I am not sure what sort of research they do in his Mapungubwe Institute, but there can be few sensible people in this country who agree with that analysis of what the ANC stands for. He then cites a quote to support his view that “the black-run government has not been a failure”. To help correct this bizarre analysis, I direct his attention to two issues:
By far the biggest “alliance” in SA are the 13-million people who can vote but do not bother to. If ever there was a devastating condemnation of the ANC government’s failure to improve the lot of the common man, this is it. In a country in which people struggled and died to get the vote, about 40% of eligible voters have given up.
One of the most accurate yardsticks to assess the quality of life is local municipalities. Of 257 in SA, government’s own auditor-general gave 15% (38) of them a clean audit. And 21 of those were in the DA-led Western Cape. As they say in America: go figure.
Jonathan Schrire Kenilworth
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Not quite so simple
Yacoob Abba Omar defines one of the broad voting alliances as ikhongolose, or the ANC alliance, which he describes as including “parties and organisations (that support) the most enlightened elements of the constitution, defended the independence of the judiciary and the democratic ethos of SA” (“Towards a two-alliance system: umlungu vs ikhongolose”, September 6). He identifies the “black majority as the base of this configuration”.
I am not sure what sort of research they do in his Mapungubwe Institute, but there can be few sensible people in this country who agree with that analysis of what the ANC stands for. He then cites a quote to support his view that “the black-run government has not been a failure”. To help correct this bizarre analysis, I direct his attention to two issues:
Jonathan Schrire
Kenilworth
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Vote ANC for same mess
LETTER: Lies about Lady R abound
LETTER: Re-educate ANC, Chinese style
LETTER: Coup lessons for ANC
LETTER: Surprising EFF findings
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
LAURENCE CAROMBA, NA’EEM JEENAH and YACOOB ABBA OMAR: It is unclear whether SA ...
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Is this the ANC’s ‘Lula moment’ or just a ‘Mbalula blip’?
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Looking at saints and feet of clay in Mandela month
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.