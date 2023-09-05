I feared my World Cup dream was over, says Grant Williams

Grant Williams at a Springbok press conference at Grand Hotel des Sablettes Plage in Toulon, France. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/STEVE HAAG SPORTS
Jonsson Workwear. Image: SUPPLIED
Toulon — Grant Williams feared his bid for a place in the Rugby World Cup squad had been plunged into permanent darkness earlier in 2023.
His first-minute collision with Argentina’s Juan Cruz Mallia took on stage six proportions as it knocked him out cold in the Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park in July. A mandatory two-week break followed and the scrumhalf felt it was going to be touch and go to return in time for World Cup selection.
“I was more nervous than anything else. Especially after that Argentinian incident … the head knock. I didn’t think I’d be here,” Williams admitted at the team’s hotel on the outskirts of Toulon on Tuesday.
“It was my first start. I was quite emotional because I wanted to use that opportunity. The rest I couldn’t remember. It happened in the first 10 seconds. That was my game.”
Complete rest is prescribed in the first week after a concussion, while return-to-play protocols are observed in the second as players get up to speed again.
His relief was palpable. “I played the whole Championship and Argentina was my first start. I really thought I was gaining momentum. When that incident happened I felt my opportunity was gone. I’m so happy to be here.”
He said he feels humbled to be part of the squad. “It’s more…” said Williams before pausing. “You can’t put it into words [what you feel] when your name is read out. It is a special feeling. Yesterday with the captain’s ceremony it made me realise I’m here now.
“I’m so happy I can be here and be part of the squad. I was able to sneak in just before World Cup announcement,” said Williams.
Versatile player
His return is vital for the Boks, though perhaps not in an obvious way. The Boks included four scrumhalves in their squad, but Williams’ versatility, especially his speed, gives them options. For a team that relies heavily on their forwards, even off the bench, having such a player is manna from heaven.
He admits even he was a little surprised that four scrumhalves had cracked the nod but added, “After the announcement it was more clear.”
Williams is grateful for the opportunity. The concussion was just the latest in a litany of setbacks that befell him over the last few years.
“Four years struggling with injury and having a season where I’m healthy — it’s a big thing. Playing the United Rugby Championship without niggles and the Champions Cup without injury. To be here is a blessing. I’m humbled by the opportunity to be here.”
With fellow scrumhalf Faf de Klerk likely to earn a start in his 50thTest, Williams might come into the reckoning as a substitute this weekend when the Boks play their World Cup opener against Scotland.
In beating the All Blacks, the Boks went with a seven/one split on the bench in favour of their forwards. They are unlikely to repeat that but a six/two is well within their compass.
Williams is firm the Boks have placed their record win over the All Blacks behind them. “You are only as good as your next game,” he said in a dramatic twist to the cliché.
“If we dwell on the All Blacks game we’d be childish. The next job is Scotland. I don’t think anyone is dwelling on the All Blacks game.”
I feared my World Cup dream was over, says Grant Williams
The Springbok scrumhalf’s concussion against Argentina was untimely, but he is relieved to be back
