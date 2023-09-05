Shoprite blasts long competition process to save Cambridge
05 September 2023 - 20:47
More than 4,000 jobs were lost in the long time it took to finalise the purchase of the Cambridge grocery stores from Massmart, said Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht, criticising a process that led to the devaluing of the stores.
Engelbrecht did not come straight out by criticising the competition authorities or Massmart, but said the deal took too long...
