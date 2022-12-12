Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Despite many challenges Lift has done exceptionally well due in part to the flexibility offered to passengers
Supply concerns caused by Russia’s Ukraine war motivate countries to turn to solar and wind energy, says International Energy Agency
Mantashe and Gordhan grilled by NEC members anxious over electoral fallout from power cuts
Under new CEO Kennedy Bungane the bank plans to list by 2025 as a lender ‘for the people, by the people, serving the people’
Inflation surprised in October by ticking up to 7.6%, strengthening the argument for hikes by the Reserve Bank
Shares in the sector have shown the second-highest growth rate
Privately funded spacecraft carried by a SpaceX rocket aims to land a small Nasa rover on Atlas Crater in 2023
It will be strange watching matches over the festive season when normally Test cricket is the main sporting focus
Study shows temperature change damages nasal cells making it is easier for viruses to enter body
The last time the writing of this last column of the year took place on the final day of the Cape Town Sevens it was 2019, before the pandemic, and the world was a different place. SA was still committed to Super Rugby, and aligned to the southern hemisphere season, which meant that here was where the rugby year ended and the off-season started.
Now the Sevens coincides with the start of the busiest part of the season at franchise level, with this past weekend’s historic first Heineken Champions Cup games to feature SA teams clashing with the annual Cape Town shorter code carnival...
GAVIN RICH: Exciting stuff ahead and many reasons to feel confident about SA rugby
