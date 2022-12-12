Opinion / Columnists

GAVIN RICH: Exciting stuff ahead and many reasons to feel confident about SA rugby

It will be strange watching matches over the festive season when normally Test cricket is the main sporting focus

12 December 2022 - 05:00 GAVIN RICH

The last time the writing of this last column of the year took place on the final day of the Cape Town Sevens it was 2019, before the pandemic, and the world was a different place. SA was still committed to Super Rugby, and aligned to the southern hemisphere season, which meant that here was where the rugby year ended and the off-season started.

Now the Sevens coincides with the start of the busiest part of the season at franchise level, with this past weekend’s historic first Heineken Champions Cup games to feature SA teams clashing with the annual Cape Town shorter code carnival...

