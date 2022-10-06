Market data including bonds and fuel prices
SA’s ruling party recognises new seized Russian territory — essentially Bantustans — in eastern Ukraine that look a lot like Verwoerd’s apartheid policy
Islandsite is charged in alleged multimillion-rand case of fraud during feasibility study in Free State
Provincial ANC leaders say shake-up is to isolate those who challenged premier and his collective at recent conference
Business Day TV speaks to Richards Bay Minerals MD Werner Duvenhage
Power generation fell for sixth straight month in August, while plant breakdowns saw Eskom's energy availbility factor dropping to the lowest on record this week
KwaZulu-Natal is still feeling the effects of Covid-19, riots and floods, but the province is determined to have the situation under control in time for the December holidays
Joe Sullivan convicted of obstructing a government probe and concealing the theft of personal data of 50-million customers and 7-million drivers
SA goes one up in ODI series
It's based on a Toyota Land Cruiser 79 single cab and is readily transferable from one truck chassis to the next
Edwill van der Merwe is out of the Lions’ United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against Edinburgh on Friday.
Van der Merwe was crocked in the Welsh capital last weekend, and his place for the clash in the Scottish capital goes to Stean Pienaar.
It is a considerable blow for the Lions who have shown a distinct upward curve since their opening weekend defeat to the Bulls in the URC.
The only other change is upfront where Ruan Venter swaps places with Emmanuel Tshituka‚ who will start from the bench.
The coherence with which the pack has gone about their business contributed greatly to the away wins over the Ospreys and Cardiff.
The recent surge in form can also be attributed to the halfbacks Gianni Lombard and Sanele Nohamba quickly finding their feet as a partnership.
They will start for the third match in a row with the preferred pair at the start of the campaign‚ Jordan Hendrikse and Morné van den Berg‚ again assigned to positions on the bench.
Pienaar will have his work cut out against Edinburgh. He returns to the team against opposition that are particularly well stocked in the wider areas. In fact‚ Edinburgh have announced Scotland and British & Irish Lions winger Duhan van der Merwe’s return to the club.
Van der Merwe became a free agent after his club Worcester Warriors fell into administration. They were suspended by the RFU and will be automatically relegated next season.
“Edinburgh Rugby is pleased to announce British & Irish Lions and Scotland star winger Duhan van der Merwe is coming back to the capital on a long-term deal‚ subject to visa‚ medical and regulatory clearances‚” the club said.
It is not clear when Van der Merwe‚ who scored 32 tries in 67 appearances for Edinburgh‚ will play his first game back at the club.
Argentina international Emiliano Boffelli is‚ however‚ very much in the mix to face the Lions.
“He was back last week getting his visa and everything is sorted out‚ so he’ll be in training and we’ll see how he is from there.
“He got through the internationals very well‚ played well. [He] doesn’t appear to have come back with any injury issues at all‚” said Edinburgh coach Mike Blair.
Lions team to play Edinburgh: Andries Coetzee; Stean Pienaar‚ Henco van Wyk‚ Marius Louw‚ Quan Horn; Gianni Lombard‚ Sanele Nohamba; Francke Horn‚ Ruan Venter‚ Sibusiso Sangweni; Reinhard Nothnagel (captain)‚ Pieter Jansen van Vuren; Ruan Dreyer‚ PJ Botha‚ Sti Sithole.
Replacements: Jaco Visagie‚ JP Smith‚ Ruan Smith‚ Emmanuel Tshituka‚ Ruhan Straeuli; Morne van den Berg‚ Jordan Hendrikse‚ Zander du Plessis.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Pienaar replaces injured Van der Merwe for Edinburgh clash
Lions wing returns to team against opposition that are particularly well stocked in the wider areas
Edwill van der Merwe is out of the Lions’ United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against Edinburgh on Friday.
Van der Merwe was crocked in the Welsh capital last weekend, and his place for the clash in the Scottish capital goes to Stean Pienaar.
It is a considerable blow for the Lions who have shown a distinct upward curve since their opening weekend defeat to the Bulls in the URC.
The only other change is upfront where Ruan Venter swaps places with Emmanuel Tshituka‚ who will start from the bench.
The coherence with which the pack has gone about their business contributed greatly to the away wins over the Ospreys and Cardiff.
The recent surge in form can also be attributed to the halfbacks Gianni Lombard and Sanele Nohamba quickly finding their feet as a partnership.
They will start for the third match in a row with the preferred pair at the start of the campaign‚ Jordan Hendrikse and Morné van den Berg‚ again assigned to positions on the bench.
Pienaar will have his work cut out against Edinburgh. He returns to the team against opposition that are particularly well stocked in the wider areas. In fact‚ Edinburgh have announced Scotland and British & Irish Lions winger Duhan van der Merwe’s return to the club.
Van der Merwe became a free agent after his club Worcester Warriors fell into administration. They were suspended by the RFU and will be automatically relegated next season.
“Edinburgh Rugby is pleased to announce British & Irish Lions and Scotland star winger Duhan van der Merwe is coming back to the capital on a long-term deal‚ subject to visa‚ medical and regulatory clearances‚” the club said.
It is not clear when Van der Merwe‚ who scored 32 tries in 67 appearances for Edinburgh‚ will play his first game back at the club.
Argentina international Emiliano Boffelli is‚ however‚ very much in the mix to face the Lions.
“He was back last week getting his visa and everything is sorted out‚ so he’ll be in training and we’ll see how he is from there.
“He got through the internationals very well‚ played well. [He] doesn’t appear to have come back with any injury issues at all‚” said Edinburgh coach Mike Blair.
Lions team to play Edinburgh: Andries Coetzee; Stean Pienaar‚ Henco van Wyk‚ Marius Louw‚ Quan Horn; Gianni Lombard‚ Sanele Nohamba; Francke Horn‚ Ruan Venter‚ Sibusiso Sangweni; Reinhard Nothnagel (captain)‚ Pieter Jansen van Vuren; Ruan Dreyer‚ PJ Botha‚ Sti Sithole.
Replacements: Jaco Visagie‚ JP Smith‚ Ruan Smith‚ Emmanuel Tshituka‚ Ruhan Straeuli; Morne van den Berg‚ Jordan Hendrikse‚ Zander du Plessis.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Stormers hope Zas hits deck running on tour
Rare start for EP Queens prop in World Cup opener
Lions stick with plan after winning start
Mzwandile Stick to coach SA A in UK with Rassie Erasmus
This is our moment, Bok captain Booi says
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.