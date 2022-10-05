Rare start for EP Queens prop in World Cup opener

Mining companies generally haven’t over-invested in new projects while demand for ‘green’ metals is set to soar further
The agency is smartly trying to harness its vital network and reclaim business it ceded to private companies
Water restrictions come as the SA Weather Service issued a warning of extremely hot and dry conditions over large parts of the Highveld
Ruling throws throwing national party leadership race into disarray as provincial leader Oscar Mabuyane considers his legal options
The Numsa-linked underwriter also says its application suspends a high court order that it be placed under final curatorship
New report says the pandemic added 71-million to the ranks of the very poor
Operating conditions also deteriorated for the first time in 2022, with concerns about the high cost of living continuing to drive a sharp rise in salaries
Ministers recommend producing 2-million barrels less a day to halt a slide in oil prices
Introducing mixed teams could be a boost for the Presidents Cup
It seems that record fuel prices have ignited an interest in hybrid cars in SA
The Springbok Women’s team to play France in their opening Pool C match of the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand has a familiar and experienced look to it, with only prop Sanelisiwe Charlie not a regular starter in the 2022 season.
Springbok Women coach Stanley Raubenheimer named both his World Cup veterans, Nolusindiso Booi and Zenay Jordaan, in the squad, with Booi leading the team out at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.
Jordaan is named on the bench and will equal the Springbok Women record of 34 Test caps held by Zandile Nojoko when she gets a run on Saturday.
Raubenheimer also named Tayla Kinsey at halfback and prop Asithandile Ntoyanto on the bench, meaning that all four players with previous World Cup experience will be involved in the opening match.
Charlie will make a first start since August 2021, when she debuted against Kenya in Stellenbosch, but the powerful EP Queens loosehead prop was part of the match-day squads in Wales in 2021 as well as the Japan and Spain series this year.
Eloise Webb is the only player selected who saw no action in the four Tests against Japan and Spain as she was out injured. She will play off the bench against France.
Raubenheimer said he had the utmost confidence in his charges.
“I had a pretty good idea of what my starting team was going to look like for a while now, and I told the players before we departed SA what everyone’s role will be in this match,” Raubenheimer said.
“It is pleasing to know the planning was spot on in terms of the preparation of this squad and I have to give credit to my medical and management staff for making sure we could select the team best suited to take on France.”
Raubenheimer said the form of the players showed their growth over the past six months.
“We went to play France last year to experience the intensity they play with first hand, and it was an important first step in getting us ready for this match.
“We are now ready to deliver a result that will make the group but also the country proud. They are one of the tournament favourites and rightly so, but that is not an issue for us.
“We have a plan, we have the players. The trick is now to make sure both work in harmony.”
On the selection of Charlie, the coach said they were looking for a mobile and strong loosehead prop that could defend well and steal the ball.
“Sanelisiwe is such a player, and I am expecting her to make a significant impact on Saturday,” he said.
Prop Babalwa Latsha, who is playing in her first World Cup after 17 Tests, complimented the coaching staff for their preparation and the framework provided to the team.
“We have been working towards this match for months now — October 8 was a clear marker in our diaries, and we are all ready to confront France and the world order on Saturday,” Latsha said.
Bok team to face France: 15 Nadine Roos (Blue Bulls); 14 Nomawethu Mabenge (EP), 13 Zintle Mpupha (WP), 12 Aphiwe Ngwevu (Border), 11 Simamkele Namba (WP); 10 Libbie Janse van Rensburg (Blue Bulls), 9 Tayla Kinsey (Sharks); 8 Aseza Hele (Boland), 7 Sinazo Mcatshulwa (WP), 6 Sizophila Solontsi (Sharks), 5 Rights Mkhari (Blue Bulls), 4 Nolusindiso Booi (capt, WP), 3 Babalwa Latsha (WP), 2Lindelwa Gwala (Sharks), 1 Sanelisiwe Charlie (EP). Replacements: 16 Roseline Botes (WP), 17 Asithandile Ntoyanto (Border), 18 Monica Mazibukwana (EP), 19 Catha Jacobs (Blue Bulls), 20 Lusanda Dumke (Border), 21 Unam Tose (Border), 22 Zenay Jordaan (EP), 23 Eloise Webb (Border).
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Rare start for EP Queens prop in World Cup opener
Sanelisiwe Charlie expected to make significant impact along with experienced team to face France
The Springbok Women’s team to play France in their opening Pool C match of the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand has a familiar and experienced look to it, with only prop Sanelisiwe Charlie not a regular starter in the 2022 season.
Springbok Women coach Stanley Raubenheimer named both his World Cup veterans, Nolusindiso Booi and Zenay Jordaan, in the squad, with Booi leading the team out at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.
Jordaan is named on the bench and will equal the Springbok Women record of 34 Test caps held by Zandile Nojoko when she gets a run on Saturday.
Raubenheimer also named Tayla Kinsey at halfback and prop Asithandile Ntoyanto on the bench, meaning that all four players with previous World Cup experience will be involved in the opening match.
Charlie will make a first start since August 2021, when she debuted against Kenya in Stellenbosch, but the powerful EP Queens loosehead prop was part of the match-day squads in Wales in 2021 as well as the Japan and Spain series this year.
Eloise Webb is the only player selected who saw no action in the four Tests against Japan and Spain as she was out injured. She will play off the bench against France.
Raubenheimer said he had the utmost confidence in his charges.
“I had a pretty good idea of what my starting team was going to look like for a while now, and I told the players before we departed SA what everyone’s role will be in this match,” Raubenheimer said.
“It is pleasing to know the planning was spot on in terms of the preparation of this squad and I have to give credit to my medical and management staff for making sure we could select the team best suited to take on France.”
Raubenheimer said the form of the players showed their growth over the past six months.
“We went to play France last year to experience the intensity they play with first hand, and it was an important first step in getting us ready for this match.
“We are now ready to deliver a result that will make the group but also the country proud. They are one of the tournament favourites and rightly so, but that is not an issue for us.
“We have a plan, we have the players. The trick is now to make sure both work in harmony.”
On the selection of Charlie, the coach said they were looking for a mobile and strong loosehead prop that could defend well and steal the ball.
“Sanelisiwe is such a player, and I am expecting her to make a significant impact on Saturday,” he said.
Prop Babalwa Latsha, who is playing in her first World Cup after 17 Tests, complimented the coaching staff for their preparation and the framework provided to the team.
“We have been working towards this match for months now — October 8 was a clear marker in our diaries, and we are all ready to confront France and the world order on Saturday,” Latsha said.
Bok team to face France: 15 Nadine Roos (Blue Bulls); 14 Nomawethu Mabenge (EP), 13 Zintle Mpupha (WP), 12 Aphiwe Ngwevu (Border), 11 Simamkele Namba (WP); 10 Libbie Janse van Rensburg (Blue Bulls), 9 Tayla Kinsey (Sharks); 8 Aseza Hele (Boland), 7 Sinazo Mcatshulwa (WP), 6 Sizophila Solontsi (Sharks), 5 Rights Mkhari (Blue Bulls), 4 Nolusindiso Booi (capt, WP), 3 Babalwa Latsha (WP), 2Lindelwa Gwala (Sharks), 1 Sanelisiwe Charlie (EP). Replacements: 16 Roseline Botes (WP), 17 Asithandile Ntoyanto (Border), 18 Monica Mazibukwana (EP), 19 Catha Jacobs (Blue Bulls), 20 Lusanda Dumke (Border), 21 Unam Tose (Border), 22 Zenay Jordaan (EP), 23 Eloise Webb (Border).
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Lions stick with plan after winning start
Mzwandile Stick to coach SA A in UK with Rassie Erasmus
This is our moment, Bok captain Booi says
GAVIN RICH: Slow starts, inconsistency — same old from franchises
Blommetjies has gap to fill at Stormers but Dobson feels he’s already blooming
Lions stick with halfbacks as they aim for third win running in Wales
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.