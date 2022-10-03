This is our moment, Bok captain Booi says

Market data including bonds and Sanlam Stratus Funds
There was the usual chatter and small talk among the 12 captains at the Rugby World Cup at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday during the official captains’ photo of the women’s rugby showpiece — and a good reflection of the game’s heavy hitters that assembled.
For Nolusindiso Booi, now at her third Rugby World Cup and her first as captain, there was a feeling of déjà vu. But more importantly, one of silent determination for the task that lies ahead for herself and the Springbok Women, starting on Saturday.
SA and France will open the tournament in what promises to be the most watched women’s match-day in rugby’s history.
Booi reflected on the opportunity that this provides for her charges to lay down a solid marker for their status on the global stage and at home.
“I appreciate this one more than the other two because I am now more mature and am more aware of the road travelled by our team,” she said.
“One has to understand the significance of this tournament and how it can elevate the women’s game on a global scale, but, even more so, how it can promote the game back home in SA.
“We have often said — and we honestly believe it — that we want to touch the lives of young girls back home, that we want to show them there is a future and a place for you if you play rugby. This is our opportunity indeed.”
The Springbok Women arrived in New Zealand as a low-key participant, with only Japan and Fiji ranked lower than SA. They have not been given much of a chance against tournament favourites England and France in Pool C.
Booi silently observed the other captains before reflecting on the importance of the tournament for her team. “We know we play for our country and that is a huge honour and massively uplifting for the squad. But we need to show more than just running out there and singing the anthem,” she said.
“We need to prove to all of those who watch us that we are indeed a team worth investing in, whether financially or emotionally. We get this opportunity on Saturday when there will be thousands of eyes on us.”
The Springbok Women had a training session against Scotland on Saturday and that performance filled Booi with confidence.
“We played in heavy rain and that is not something we are used to, so getting a taste of the conditions was hugely beneficial,” she said. “We realised we were making certain mistakes because of the conditions and we needed to adapt to execute better. Those are things on which we can work.
“What was pleasing was the way our pack played and especially how dominant our scrum was against them. We were in total control and that was a huge boost for our confidence.
“France will bring huge intensity, but so should we. When we play as a team, we are pretty hard to contain. Our physicality is a strength and we will be looking to use that well against France on Saturday,” Booi said.
Springbok Women coach Stanley Raubenheimer will announce the team for the opening match on Wednesday.
SA Rugby Communications
