South African Dylan Frittelli fights back to win in Bahrain

Dylan Frittelli of SA poses with the trophy as he celebrates victory at Royal Golf Club in Bahrain, February 4 2024. Picture: ROSS KINNAIRD/GETTY IMAGES
South African Dylan Frittelli overcame a nervy start to win the Bahrain Championship on Sunday with three birdies on the back nine, enough to see off his challengers at the Royal Golf Course.
He carded a one-under-par 71 to finish on 13-under overall, two shots ahead of compatriot Zander Lombard and Swede Jesper Svensson to win his third DP World Tour title and $425,000.
Frittelli’s previous European Tour wins came in 2017, before he moved to the PGA Tour, and the 33-year-old was delighted to mark his return with a victory.
“It’s been a long road, the last five or six years since I left the DP World Tour and went to the States,” he said. “It was a tough year last year in America but it feels awesome to be back on top right now.”
Frittelli began the final round with a two-shot lead over countryman Ockie Strydom, with Svensson a further shot back, but by the turn Frittelli was one shot behind his rivals.
“I was swinging it great all week and then all of a sudden couldn’t hit it on the planet on the Sunday round, so I’m glad I managed to have the resolve,” he said.
A bogey on the seventh left Frittelli on one-over for the round as Svensson and Strydom, with three birdies each, held the overall lead, but after another bogey on the 12th, Frittelli’s three birdies on the next four was enough for victory.
Strydom fell out of contention with three bogeys on the back nine, and it was Lombard who moved up the leader board to challenge, but his four-under par round caused him to fall short and Svensson let his lead slip with two bogeys.
Reuters
