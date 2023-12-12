Major winner Louis Oosthuizen arrives at this week’s AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open in winning form as he joins a stellar field of Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour golfers for this year’s showpiece at the La Réserve Golf Links.
Oosthuizen claimed his 15th professional title worldwide when he won last week’s Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek.
He brings that form with him to an AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open in which he will be making his second appearance since 2017. The 72-hole tournament tees off on Thursday and finishes on Sunday.
The 2010 Open champion will feel even more confident considering he is playing a La Réserve Golf Links course which he co-designed with Peter Matkovich and which he knows intimately.
“I’m really looking forward to this week. My family travelled to Mauritius before me and when I arrived here we had a few cocktails to celebrate my recent victory,” said Oosthuizen.
An in-form Oosthuizen adds immensely to a field that includes defending champion Antoine Rozner, five-time DP World Tour champion and Heritage Golf Club ambassador Marcel Siem, French star and recent DP World Tour champion Matthieu Pavon, the charismatic Andrew “Beef” Johnston who is making his return from injury, and former AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open champion Dylan Frittelli.
The field also includes rising Sunshine Tour stars such as Luca Filippi, Kyle Barker, Rupert Kaminski, Robin Williams, Jayden Schaper, Casey Jarvis and Ryan van Velzen who have all been challenging for their maiden victories in Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned tournaments this summer.
La Réserve Golf Links adds significantly to the already world-class golf offering in the south of Mauritius and on the renowned Bel Ombre estate, with Heritage Golf Club having hosted the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open on three previous occasions on its critically acclaimed Le Château Golf Course.
In-form Oosthuizen excited for Mauritius Open
Major winner joins a stellar field of Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour golfers
