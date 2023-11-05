Sport / Other Sport

Tamirat Tola wins men’s NYC Marathon, Hellen Obiri wins women’s race

The Ethiopian 2022 world champion secures record time in New York

05 November 2023 - 20:32
by Amy Tennery
Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia crosses the finish line to win the NYC Marathon in New York, the US, November 5 2023. Picture: THOMAS SALUZ/USA TODAY SPORTS
New York — Ethiopian Tamirat Tola crushed the competition to win the New York City Marathon in a course record 2hr 4min 58sec on Sunday, while Kenyan Hellen Obiri won the women’s race in 2:27:23.

The 2022 world champion left no doubt that the win was his as he built a nearly 2min lead by the 40km mark. Kenyan Albert Korir finished second in 2:06:57, while Ethiopian Shura Kitata was third in 2:07:11.

Competing under pristine conditions, Tola exorcised the disappointment of two prior fourth-place finishes in New York, hoisting his arms aloft as he claimed his first World Marathon Major title after taking third in London earlier this year.

Obiri produced an extraordinary final kick in the women’s race to outlast Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey, who crossed the finish line about 6sec slower, as last year’s winner, Kenyan Sharon Lokedi, finished third in 2:27:33.

The star-studded women’s field kicked off at a surprisingly slow pace, as a crowded lead pack kept together through the 30km mark.

The tempo picked up considerably with less than 8km to go and the eventual podium finishers were on their own for a three-way sprint through the final 800m.

The race capped a blockbuster year for the World Marathon Majors that saw both the men’s and women’s records obliterated.

Reuters

SA duo’s triumph reclaims challenging 42km Soweto marathon

Ntsindiso Mphakathi’s win, in particular, was a relief, as no male local had won since 2011
Sport
16 hours ago

MARK ETHERIDGE: From tragedy to triumph — Michelle Enslin’s iron-hard endurance

When Enslin won her third Ironman title in Haiwaii, she was dealing with two recent deaths
Sport
2 weeks ago

Three-time Cape Town marathon winner Mokoka pleased despite finishing second

Ethiopian Adane Kebede Gebre had the edge after the two pushed on in the final 50m
Sport
3 weeks ago

Kenyan Kiptum smashes men’s marathon world record in Chicago

In just his third marathon Kiptum slices 30 seconds off the previous world record
Sport
4 weeks ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.