Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia crosses the finish line to win the NYC Marathon in New York, the US, November 5 2023. Picture: THOMAS SALUZ/USA TODAY SPORTS
New York — Ethiopian Tamirat Tola crushed the competition to win the New York City Marathon in a course record 2hr 4min 58sec on Sunday, while Kenyan Hellen Obiri won the women’s race in 2:27:23.
The 2022 world champion left no doubt that the win was his as he built a nearly 2min lead by the 40km mark. Kenyan Albert Korir finished second in 2:06:57, while Ethiopian Shura Kitata was third in 2:07:11.
Competing under pristine conditions, Tola exorcised the disappointment of two prior fourth-place finishes in New York, hoisting his arms aloft as he claimed his first World Marathon Major title after taking third in London earlier this year.
Obiri produced an extraordinary final kick in the women’s race to outlast Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey, who crossed the finish line about 6sec slower, as last year’s winner, Kenyan Sharon Lokedi, finished third in 2:27:33.
The star-studded women’s field kicked off at a surprisingly slow pace, as a crowded lead pack kept together through the 30km mark.
The tempo picked up considerably with less than 8km to go and the eventual podium finishers were on their own for a three-way sprint through the final 800m.
The race capped a blockbuster year for the World Marathon Majors that saw both the men’s and women’s records obliterated.
Tamirat Tola wins men’s NYC Marathon, Hellen Obiri wins women’s race
The Ethiopian 2022 world champion secures record time in New York
New York — Ethiopian Tamirat Tola crushed the competition to win the New York City Marathon in a course record 2hr 4min 58sec on Sunday, while Kenyan Hellen Obiri won the women’s race in 2:27:23.
The 2022 world champion left no doubt that the win was his as he built a nearly 2min lead by the 40km mark. Kenyan Albert Korir finished second in 2:06:57, while Ethiopian Shura Kitata was third in 2:07:11.
Competing under pristine conditions, Tola exorcised the disappointment of two prior fourth-place finishes in New York, hoisting his arms aloft as he claimed his first World Marathon Major title after taking third in London earlier this year.
Obiri produced an extraordinary final kick in the women’s race to outlast Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey, who crossed the finish line about 6sec slower, as last year’s winner, Kenyan Sharon Lokedi, finished third in 2:27:33.
The star-studded women’s field kicked off at a surprisingly slow pace, as a crowded lead pack kept together through the 30km mark.
The tempo picked up considerably with less than 8km to go and the eventual podium finishers were on their own for a three-way sprint through the final 800m.
The race capped a blockbuster year for the World Marathon Majors that saw both the men’s and women’s records obliterated.
Reuters
SA duo’s triumph reclaims challenging 42km Soweto marathon
MARK ETHERIDGE: From tragedy to triumph — Michelle Enslin’s iron-hard endurance
Three-time Cape Town marathon winner Mokoka pleased despite finishing second
Kenyan Kiptum smashes men’s marathon world record in Chicago
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.