Three-time Cape Town marathon winner Mokoka pleased despite finishing second

Despite failing to win the Sanlam Cape Town marathon for the fourth successive time, SA runner Stephen Mokoka was proud of his performance on Sunday.
Mokoka could not defend his title and had to settle for runner-up with a time of 2hr 11 min 30 sec as Ethiopian Adane Kebede Gebre won the race in 2:11:26.
The two pushed on in the final 50m, but it was the Ethiopian, who raced to the finish, leaving the 38-year-old Mokoka stunned at the finish.
Speaking during the post race media conference, Mokoka said the strong wind was difficult in the end but he was proud of his achievement.
“I’m grateful. It is my fourth year here and the hospitality is always good.
“The last 3km of the race, we didn’t have the wind and that’s where I decided to make a move. But after 1km, there was too much wind, but I don’t regret it.
“I decided to make a move before 40km but, unfortunately, I could not hang on until the last minute.
“I’m very happy with the results. In marathons, it’s tough because you only run twice a year.
“I got an opportunity. I finished fifth in Osaka, and now I finished second, so I’m probably moving back to winning mode now.”
Mokoka said the mistake he made was about 39km, where he thought he had it in the bag despite running with the group and getting excited.
“I always say if it is my day, it is my day, and if it is someone else’s day, we have to be grateful about that,” he said.
“I tried to put in a big gun, but it was not enough. It was tough to be against the East African towards the end.”
Ethiopian Tsige Haileslase Abreha led from start to finish to win the women’s race in 2:24:15.
The leading results were:
Men: 1 Adane Kebede Gebre 2:11:29, 2 Stephen Mokoka 2:11:33, 3 Benard Kipkorir 2:11:51, 4 Joshua Kipkemboi Kogo 2:11:54, 5 Zewudu Hailu Bekele 2:11:57, 6 Bayelign Teshager Yegzaw 2:12:12, 7 Dagnachew Adere Maru 2:12:19, 8 Sila Kiptoo 2:12:39, 9 Blessing Waison 2:12:49, 10 Desmond Mokgobu 2:13:21
Women: 1 Tsige Haileslase Abreha 2:24:17, 2 Melesech Tsegaye Beyene 2:26:23, 3 Shewarge Alene Amare 2:27:27, 4 Sheila Chepkech 2:27:41, 5 Lydia Naliaka Simiyu 2:29:04, 6 Ayinadis Teshome Birle 2:29:14, 7 Cynthia Chepchirchir Kosgei 2:29:34, 8 Emane Seifu Hayile 2:30:23, 9 Tamryn McKie 2:32:36, 10 Alina Armas 2:36:08
Men’s Elite Wheelchair: 1 Geert Schipper 1:32:09, 2 Michael McCabe 1:43:01, 3 Sean Frame 1:43:02
Women’s Elite Wheelchair: 1 Eden Rainbow-Cooper 1:52:58, 2 Christie Dawes 1:58:03, 3 Vanessa Cristina De Souza 1:58:37
