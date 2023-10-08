Kenyan Kiptum smashes men’s marathon world record in Chicago

Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya celebrates after setting a new world record time at the 2023 Chicago Marathon in Chicago, the US, Oct 8 2023. Picture: JAMIE SABAU/USA TODAY SPORTS
New York — Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum shattered the men's marathon world record in Chicago on Sunday, winning in 2hr 35sec to beat compatriot Eliud Kipchoge's previous mark by more than 30sec.
Kiptum smashed the London Marathon course record this year and was determined to make magic again in the Windy City as he sped up through the 35km mark before thrusting his arms in the air to cheers from the crowd down the final stretch.
He had not originally targeted the record but said he knew that twice Olympic champion Kipchoge's previous mark of 2:01:09 was within reach in the final kilometres, as he dug deep to make history.
"I feel so happy. I wasn't prepared," he said at the finish line. "A world record was not in my mind today."
He broke the tape 3min 27sec ahead of compatriot Benson Kipruto, while Belgian Bashir Abdi finished third in 2:04:32.
Kiptum and compatriot Daniel Mateiko broke away from the rest of the pack by the 10km mark and the pair were more than one-and-a-half-minutes ahead of the rest of the field by the halfway point.
Running in only his third marathon, Kiptum made it a one-man race at 35km and decided to take advantage of Chicago's famously flat course as he shifted into another gear.
"I saw the time in front of me, I said let me try — maybe I can run under 2:00," he said. "I knew one day I would be a world record holder."
He glided through the finish line, seemingly with energy to spare as he leapt into an embrace with race director Carey Pinkowski.
There was also a remarkable effort in the women's race by Dutch middle-distance runner Sifan Hassan, who thwarted Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich's bid for a third straight Chicago title in 2:13:44, the second-fastest women's marathon time ever.
Hassan picked up a pair of medals at the World Athletics Championships in August and showed no signs of fatigue in Chicago as she broke the tape 1min 53sec ahead of Chepngetich.
Kenyan Kiptum smashes men’s marathon world record in Chicago
New York — Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum shattered the men's marathon world record in Chicago on Sunday, winning in 2hr 35sec to beat compatriot Eliud Kipchoge's previous mark by more than 30sec.
Kiptum smashed the London Marathon course record this year and was determined to make magic again in the Windy City as he sped up through the 35km mark before thrusting his arms in the air to cheers from the crowd down the final stretch.
He had not originally targeted the record but said he knew that twice Olympic champion Kipchoge's previous mark of 2:01:09 was within reach in the final kilometres, as he dug deep to make history.
"I feel so happy. I wasn't prepared," he said at the finish line. "A world record was not in my mind today."
He broke the tape 3min 27sec ahead of compatriot Benson Kipruto, while Belgian Bashir Abdi finished third in 2:04:32.
Kiptum and compatriot Daniel Mateiko broke away from the rest of the pack by the 10km mark and the pair were more than one-and-a-half-minutes ahead of the rest of the field by the halfway point.
Running in only his third marathon, Kiptum made it a one-man race at 35km and decided to take advantage of Chicago's famously flat course as he shifted into another gear.
"I saw the time in front of me, I said let me try — maybe I can run under 2:00," he said. "I knew one day I would be a world record holder."
He glided through the finish line, seemingly with energy to spare as he leapt into an embrace with race director Carey Pinkowski.
There was also a remarkable effort in the women's race by Dutch middle-distance runner Sifan Hassan, who thwarted Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich's bid for a third straight Chicago title in 2:13:44, the second-fastest women's marathon time ever.
Hassan picked up a pair of medals at the World Athletics Championships in August and showed no signs of fatigue in Chicago as she broke the tape 1min 53sec ahead of Chepngetich.
Ethiopian Alemu Megertu took third in 2:17:09.
Reuters
Dijana and Steyn smash Comrades records
At 42, Kelehe suspends battles to win one more Comrades
MARK ETHERIDGE: Adrian Wildschutt flies the SA flag high from Flagstaff in the US
MARK ETHERIDGE: Two Oceans brings together two praiseworthy heroes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Kenya’s Kiptum sets London Marathon record as Hassan upsets in debut
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.