Tarry has two aces in his hand for World Pools Gold Cup
Lyle Hewitson and Richard Fourie to ride for his stable when trainer sends strong team to Turffontein on Thursday
12 July 2023 - 15:35 DAVID MOLLETT
Picture: 123RF/CHRIS VAN LENNEP
Racing Reporter
Unless a trainer persuades Hong Kong champion Zac Purton to make a quick trip to SA for the World Pools Gold Cup, it is Sean Tarry who has two aces in his hand with Lyle Hewitson and Richard Fourie booked to ride for his stable.
Purton recently bettered Joao Moreira’s record of 170 wins for a Hong Kong season and was clearly delighted with his achievement.
He told reporters: “It’s a massive number — it’s hard to ride a single winner here in Hong Kong let alone the 1,600 I have managed, so I need to thank all the trainers and owners for the opportunities they have given me.”
Hewitson, who has ridden 48 winners in Hong Kong this term, returns to ride Nebraas, on whom he won the Gold Cup in 2021.
On recent form, a second Gold Cup triumph for Nebraas looks unlikely and bookmakers may have got their sums right quoting the six-year-old at 16-1.
The Vercingetorix gelding ran in the Splashout 2200 on Durban July day and was never a factor, finishing eighth of the 15 runners. Prior to that, Nebraas had been beaten by nearly 20 lengths by Future Pearl in the Gold Bowl at Turffontein in May.
Tarry’s other major booking is Fourie for Future Pearl, and the talented rider last week reached the milestone of 2,000 winners.
Future Pearl’s Gold Vase win on July day was the fourth career win for the Futura gelding who cost Antony and Angela Beck R525,000 when purchased from Drakenstein Stud as a yearling. It is looking like a good investment.
Nevertheless, the 22-10 on offer about Future Pearl for the Gold Cup looks “skinny”. There are a number of decent stayers entered for the 3,200m marathon.
Last year 40-1 shot Imperial Ruby nearly pulled off a memorable victory for Business Day followers but was collared close to home by Shangani.
While Shangani looks set for another big run, this column has spotted another outsider which will be revealed to readers on the eve of the race.
Tarry sends five of his powerful team to Turffontein on Thursday and the pick of the quintet may be the William Longsword colt Longsword, who sports Bernard Kantor’s colours in the first race.
Longsword was a reserve runner for the grade 2 Golden Horseshoe on July day but didn’t get a run. There are no runners with the talent of Sandringham Summit or Gimmeanotherchance in Thursday’s field.
In the second race, Tarry introduces the newcomer Sahara Dawn, a R190,000 son of 2012 Durban July victor Pomodoro. The likely favourite in this 1,160m contest is Tony Peter’s filly Bavarian Beauty.
S’manga Khumalo rides the juvenile Hotaburi for Tarry in the fourth race and the colt is proving expensive to follow. Perhaps Khumalo taking over from an apprentice will bring about a change of fortune, but there are several in this seven-horse field with decent chances.
One is Mike de Kock’s two-year-old No Place Like Home, who failed to justify favouritism in a recent race at Turffontein.
Khumalo does well for trainer Joe Soma and he teams up again with In The Beginning in the final leg of the jackpot. The popular jockey has won on the lightly raced daughter of Captain Of All and a third win for the three-year-old is a distinct possibility.
As far as jackpot perms are concerned, all of What A Honey, Vivacious Spirit and Tayooba have to be on the shortlist of possible winners.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (7) Longsword (3) Feel All Right (6) Livebythesword (1) Brotherhoodofmagic
2nd Race: No Selection
3rd Race: (1) Back In Business (3) Pontiac (2) Power Broker (4) Bowl First
4th Race: (7) No Place Like Home (5) Hotaburi (3) Copper John (1) Felidavian
5th Race: (2) Royal Guide (6) Napoleon (7) Maboneng (3) Pewter Sky
6th Race: (1) Eye Of The Prophet (5) Peach Daiquiri (6) Melech (2) Gilded Butterfly
Tarry has two aces in his hand for World Pools Gold Cup
Lyle Hewitson and Richard Fourie to ride for his stable when trainer sends strong team to Turffontein on Thursday
Racing Reporter
Unless a trainer persuades Hong Kong champion Zac Purton to make a quick trip to SA for the World Pools Gold Cup, it is Sean Tarry who has two aces in his hand with Lyle Hewitson and Richard Fourie booked to ride for his stable.
Purton recently bettered Joao Moreira’s record of 170 wins for a Hong Kong season and was clearly delighted with his achievement.
He told reporters: “It’s a massive number — it’s hard to ride a single winner here in Hong Kong let alone the 1,600 I have managed, so I need to thank all the trainers and owners for the opportunities they have given me.”
Hewitson, who has ridden 48 winners in Hong Kong this term, returns to ride Nebraas, on whom he won the Gold Cup in 2021.
On recent form, a second Gold Cup triumph for Nebraas looks unlikely and bookmakers may have got their sums right quoting the six-year-old at 16-1.
The Vercingetorix gelding ran in the Splashout 2200 on Durban July day and was never a factor, finishing eighth of the 15 runners. Prior to that, Nebraas had been beaten by nearly 20 lengths by Future Pearl in the Gold Bowl at Turffontein in May.
Tarry’s other major booking is Fourie for Future Pearl, and the talented rider last week reached the milestone of 2,000 winners.
Future Pearl’s Gold Vase win on July day was the fourth career win for the Futura gelding who cost Antony and Angela Beck R525,000 when purchased from Drakenstein Stud as a yearling. It is looking like a good investment.
Nevertheless, the 22-10 on offer about Future Pearl for the Gold Cup looks “skinny”. There are a number of decent stayers entered for the 3,200m marathon.
Last year 40-1 shot Imperial Ruby nearly pulled off a memorable victory for Business Day followers but was collared close to home by Shangani.
While Shangani looks set for another big run, this column has spotted another outsider which will be revealed to readers on the eve of the race.
Tarry sends five of his powerful team to Turffontein on Thursday and the pick of the quintet may be the William Longsword colt Longsword, who sports Bernard Kantor’s colours in the first race.
Longsword was a reserve runner for the grade 2 Golden Horseshoe on July day but didn’t get a run. There are no runners with the talent of Sandringham Summit or Gimmeanotherchance in Thursday’s field.
In the second race, Tarry introduces the newcomer Sahara Dawn, a R190,000 son of 2012 Durban July victor Pomodoro. The likely favourite in this 1,160m contest is Tony Peter’s filly Bavarian Beauty.
S’manga Khumalo rides the juvenile Hotaburi for Tarry in the fourth race and the colt is proving expensive to follow. Perhaps Khumalo taking over from an apprentice will bring about a change of fortune, but there are several in this seven-horse field with decent chances.
One is Mike de Kock’s two-year-old No Place Like Home, who failed to justify favouritism in a recent race at Turffontein.
Khumalo does well for trainer Joe Soma and he teams up again with In The Beginning in the final leg of the jackpot. The popular jockey has won on the lightly raced daughter of Captain Of All and a third win for the three-year-old is a distinct possibility.
As far as jackpot perms are concerned, all of What A Honey, Vivacious Spirit and Tayooba have to be on the shortlist of possible winners.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (7) Longsword (3) Feel All Right (6) Livebythesword (1) Brotherhoodofmagic
2nd Race: No Selection
3rd Race: (1) Back In Business (3) Pontiac (2) Power Broker (4) Bowl First
4th Race: (7) No Place Like Home (5) Hotaburi (3) Copper John (1) Felidavian
5th Race: (2) Royal Guide (6) Napoleon (7) Maboneng (3) Pewter Sky
6th Race: (1) Eye Of The Prophet (5) Peach Daiquiri (6) Melech (2) Gilded Butterfly
7th Race: (5) Nettleton (4) Ivy League (3) Fur Baby (8) Mamaquera
8th Race: (2) In The Beginning (7) Tayooba (4) What A Honey (6) Vivacious Spirit
9th Race: (5) Tuscan Gold (7) Life Goes On (9) Gal Gadot (12) Meet The Captain
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Hot duo of Matchett and Mxoli poised for more success at Vaal
Paddington and Emily Upjohn clash in Eclipse Stakes at Sandown
Highveld top brass celebrate acing KZN and Cape rivals at July meeting
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.