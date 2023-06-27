Safe Passage gets Michael’s vote to give De Kock sixth July win

Central bankers meeting in Portugal are signalling their firm intention to continue fighting stubborn inflation
Gauteng bookmaker Lance Michael believes four-year-old Safe Passage can provide trainer Mike de Kock with his sixth victory in SA’s most famous race — the R5m Hollywoodbets Durban July to be run at Greyville on Saturday.
“For me, Safe Passage ticks most of the boxes. He’s trained by a master trainer, ridden by one of the best jockeys in Christophe Soumillon and, importantly, the July razzmatazz won’t be new to him as he was here last year and ran third,” said Michael on Tuesday.
“The only slight worry is his wide draw, but Soumillon has the talent to overcome this. It’s also worth noting that Mike de Kock has said he’s not unhappy with the draw as it keeps his horse away from a possible scrum on the inside,” said Michael who is enjoying a good run with the horses he owns countrywide.
Michael names Pacaya and Rascallion — not the favourite See It Again — as the dangers to Safe Passage. “Both have enjoyed good preps.”
Asked to name his best outsider, Michael nominated Sean Tarry’s filly, Rain In Holland. “This is the right race for her this year.”
Michael has been a sponsor of the powerful Tarry stable for many years and has enjoyed considerable success with the former champion trainer. His filly, Kingdom Of Gold, won at Greyville in May and takes on 14 rivals in the fifth race — the Zulu Kingdom Explorer Golden Slipper — at the Durban track on Saturday.
Winchester Mansion has been the best-backed horse since the final field was announced — now clear second favourite at 11-2 — but Michael is keen to lay the Brett Crawford runner “for the max”.
“Winchester Mansion is not well in against either Pacaya or Rascallion. I don’t believe he’s good enough to come out on top.”
Apart from Safe Passage, 10-times French champion, Soumillon, has a number of fancied mounts at the meeting including another De Kock inmate, Desert Miracle in the Ridgemont Garden Province Stakes.
This will be the third time Soumillon has partnered the filly and he was in the saddle when she won the grade 1 Majorca Stakes at Kenilworth in January. The race looks a match between the De Kock runner and Tarry’s SA Sprint winner Princess Calla.
In ante post betting, Princess Calla is the 11-10 favourite with Desert Miracle quoted at 22-10.
Tarry has booked Soumillon for Thunderstruck in the grade 2 Post Merchants, but this looks a wide open contest with Surjay, Sun Blushed and Cold Fact certain to have their supporters.
Richard Fourie will be pleased Tarry’s juvenile filly, Mrs Geriatrix, has drawn favourably in the Zulu Kingdom Explorer Golden Slipper as the youngster bids to put the cherry on top of an outstanding first season.
However, it may not be a walk in the park for the favourite as October Morn’s win at Kenilworth on Saturday paid a compliment to Candice Bass-Robinson’s filly, Distant Winter. Soumillon rides Rasnova for Glen Kotzen but may have to settle for a minor placing.
Two horses named as reserves for the Durban July, Jimmy Don and Nebraas, clash in the 2,200m Splashout 2200 for which the first named will have to overcome the widest draw. Another Kotzen inmate, Lord William, could reward each-way support.
Talented female rider Rachel Venniker, who recently rode her 100th winner of the season, will partner Jimmy Don for the first time and should take a hand in the finish if overcoming the wide barrier.
Durban July
7-2 See It Again
5-1 Winchester Mansion
7-1 Without Question
15-2 Safe Passage
9-1 Pacaya
12-1 Son Of Raj
13-1 Dave The King
16-1 Rain In Holland, Rascallion
22-1 Pomp And Power, Puerto Manzano
33-1 Do It Again
50-1 Others
(Betting supplied by Lance Michael)
