Vercingetorix aggregate of R30m makes him SA’s top sire

Statistics from the National Yearling Sale show a stunning change in the sires department compared to 12 months ago. Vercingetorix has turned it around with Gimmethegreenlight to the tune of R9m to make him the most popular stallion in the country.
A son of champion sire Silvano, Vercingetorix stands at Maine Chance Farms and there will surely be a temptation for the stud’s owner, Andreas Jacobs, to increase his fee for the forthcoming breeding season.
At the 2022 national sale, Gimmethegreenlight topped the sires log with an aggregate of R26m. Vercingetorix was close behind with a figure of R25.9m. This year Vercingetorix returned an aggregate of R29.9m for his 36 yearlings while the 27 representing Gimmethegreenlight totalled R20.2m.
Boland Stud (as agent) were responsible for Vercingetorix’s highest price at last week’s sale with the colt being knocked down to the Hong Kong Jockey Club for R2.4m.
Contacted by Business Day on Monday, Maine Chance Farms’ Amanda Carey, said: “We were extremely happy with our sale, let’s hope things are on the up for the whole industry. It seems to be going in the right direction.
“Vercingetorix’s service fee will be discussed at the AGM in May and announced after that. He has such a long waiting list for services,” added Carey.
Bjorn Nielsen — owner of champion UK stayer Stradivarius — was at the sale on Friday and bid R1.25m for a colt named Prince Valiant, a son of Vercingetorix out of the four-time winner Princess Royal.
Gimmethegreenlight’s most expensive yearling was a colt consigned by Wilgerbosdrift Stud which was bought by Form Bloodstock for R2.7m. The youngster is the fifth produce of the five-time winner, Honorine.
Here are the aggregates of the top 10 stallions at the sale with their 2022 figure in brackets.
Vercingetorix R30.4m (R25.9m)
Gimmethegreenlight R20.2m (R26m)
Lancaster Bomber R10.8m (R8.5m)
What A Winter R10.3m (R5,9m)
Danon Platina R9m (R4.4m)
Master Of My Fate R7.8m (R5.4m)
Rafeef R7.4m (R6.6m)
One World R6.2m
Querari R6.1m (R6.9m)
Fire Away R4.8m
Predictably, Form Bloodstock topped the buyers’ list. John Freeman doubled his expenditure compared with 2022.
Bass Racing spent four times more this year than in 2022 and their purchases included the second highest lot — a son of Lancaster Bomber — which fetched R3m.
Here are the top five buyers with last year’s total in brackets.
Form Bloodstock R21.8m (R22.6m)
John Freeman R18.9m (R9.8m)
Vermaak Equine R10.9m (R9.9m)
Greg Bortz R7.5m (R9.7m)
Bass Racing R6.9m (R1.6m)
VAAL SELECTIONS
1st Race: (8) Pontiac (9) Viva De Janero (1) Archimides (4) Big Five
2nd Race: (1) Spirit Princess (10) Khateera (3) Mia Fiore (5) Paradise Flower
3rd Race: (3) Broadlands (2) Keep The Fort (4) Queen Britanna (1) Turnthebeataround
4th Race: (8) Manz Knight (1) Quantifier (3) Sword Of Mercy (2) Puerto Plata
5th Race: (1) Breeze Over (7) Luthuli (2) Jet Dynasty (8) Royal Mazarin
6th Race: (9) Barmaid (2) Angel Wish (1) Go Flichity (7) Pacific Express
7th Race: (5) Fateful Day (4) Fast Love (7) Tsar Bomba (6) Bey Suyay
8th Race: (5) Indus Knight (2) Millahue (1) Tizona (3) Quandary
