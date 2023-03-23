Andreescu downs Raducanu in Miami battle of Grand Slam winners

Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter of SouthernCross Capital
Canada’s Bianca Andreescu beat Britain’s Emma Raducanu 6-3 3-6 6-2 at the Miami Open on Wednesday in a first-round clash of former US Open champions looking to recapture top form after a spate of injuries.
Andreescu, coming off a third-round loss to world No 1 Iga Swiatek at Indian Wells, served seven aces and saved 11 of the 12 break points she faced against Raducanu to set up a clash with Greek seventh seed Maria Sakkari.
“I just came in here wanting to play my best with what I had today, I think I did that,” Andreescu said. “I didn’t let my negative emotions get the best of me. I stayed positive, I was very energetic and I just never gave up. Those were the keys today.”
The 22-year-old Canadian broke first for a 2-0 lead when Raducanu sent a forehand long and remained in control as she closed out the opener on her fourth set point when the Briton sent a backhand into the net.
Raducanu turned into the aggressor in the second set and got the edge she needed in a wild eighth game that she won on her seventh break point for a 5-3 lead before serving out the set.
In the decider, world No 31 Andreescu came back from 0-40 to hold serve in the opening game and broke for a 4-2 lead when Raducanu desperately reached for a one-handed backhand that she sent long.
With the finish line in sight, Andreescu ended the 2hr 32min clash on her first match point with another break when Raducanu sent a running forehand long.
Andreescu, who retired with a shoulder injury during her semifinal match at the Thailand Open in February, is still looking for her first title since the 2019 US Open.
Raducanu, who came to Miami after losing to Swiatek in the fourth round at Indian Wells, has also been plagued by injury and inconsistency since she burst onto the scene with her stunning triumph at the 2021 US Open.
In addition to the wrist injury that cut short her 2022 season, Raducanu suffered an ankle problem in the lead-up to the Australian Open and tonsillitis forced her to withdraw from the Austin Open in February.
In the evening session, Shelby Rogers bounced back from an off-key second set to see off fellow American Sloane Stephens 6-4 3-6 6-2.
Rogers broke serve for a third time on match point to defeat Stephens and set up a meeting with second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, who beat Rogers en route to the Australian Open title in January.
Americans Sofia Kenin, Taylor Townsend, Madison Brengle and Robin Montgomery, Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, China’s Wang Xinyu and Czech Karolina Muchova were among those who also advanced at the WTA 1000 event on Wednesday.
Reuters
Andreescu downs Raducanu in Miami battle of Grand Slam winners
The Canadian saved 11 of 12 break points to set up a clash with Greek seventh seed Maria Sakkari
Image: Geoff Burke
