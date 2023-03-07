Sport / Other Sport

Taylor Fritz and Iga Swiatek get ready to defend Indian Wells titles

Men’s field is depleted with Djokovic and Nadal out while women’s No 1 is favoured to win again

07 March 2023 - 16:01 Amy Tennery
Taylor Fritz of the US plays a backhand in his final against Matteo Berrettini of Italy at the 2023 United Cup at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, Australia, January 8 2023. Picture: BRENDON THORNE/GETTY IMAGES
Taylor Fritz of the US plays a backhand in his final against Matteo Berrettini of Italy at the 2023 United Cup at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, Australia, January 8 2023. Picture: BRENDON THORNE/GETTY IMAGES

New York — American Taylor Fritz will take on either compatriot Ben Shelton or Italian Fabio Fognini as he begins his title defence at Indian Wells this week, with top-ranked Iga Swiatek facing a potential third-round showdown with 2019 champ Bianca Andreescu.

Fritz battled through excruciating pain to end Rafa Nadal’s 20-match winning run and claim his first Masters 1000 championship in 2022 and will hope for another storybook finish after the main draw was announced on Monday.

Facing a depleted men’s field, Fritz could run into Denmark’s Holger Rune in the quarterfinal. Seventh-seed Rune also won his first Masters title last year when he outlasted 22-time Major winner Novak Djokovic in Paris.

Red-hot Daniil Medvedev, who collected his third consecutive title in Dubai earlier in March, is on a collision course to meet third-seeded Norwegian Casper Ruud in the final eight, while Spain’s top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz could face Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarters.

World No 1 Djokovic withdrew from the tournament on Sunday and Nadal, who aggravated a hip problem in his second-round loss at the Australian Open and has not played since, also pulled out.

On the women’s side, Swiatek looks as though she could have little trouble collecting a second consecutive title in the southern California desert after cruising to victory a year ago amid a blockbuster unbeaten streak.

Maiden win

She could meet WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals after beginning her campaign against either American Claire Liu or Belgian Alison van Uytvanck, with Canadian Andreescu enjoying the first-round bye.

Fresh off her maiden Grand Slam win in Australia, second seed Aryna Sabalenka will face either Alize Cornet or Evgeniya Rodina to begin the tournament.

She has the chance to exact a little bit of revenge against potential fourth-round foe Barbora Krejcikova, after the 2021 French Open winner ended her 13-match winning streak in Dubai last month. 

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
NEIL MANTHORP: This year is very much a ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
US visa ban forces Djokovic to withdraw from ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Proteas captaincy not yet on agenda for De Zorzi
Sport / Cricket
4.
Apprentice Solomons banned for three months
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Walter receives welcome boost ahead of critical ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

US visa ban forces Djokovic to withdraw from Indian Wells

Sport / Other Sport

Medvedev beats Rublev in Dubai for hard-court hat-trick

Sport / Other Sport

Djokovic says return to top spot more special after tough year

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.