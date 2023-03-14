Swiatek quietens the chaos to advance at Indian Wells

The oil price recovery outweighs investor fears of US bank failures and inventory build-up
The president wants an active developmental state, but his presidency aborted 44% of its meetings last year
Eskom chair Mpho Makwana says immediate goal is to crack down on rent-seeking maintenance contractors
Business Day TV speaks to Sisanda Mbolekwa, political reporter of the Sunday Times
The private equity group, which has stakes in Brait and TymeBank, reported a 1.3% rise in its NAVPS in its interim results
Business Day TV speaks to RMB foreign exchange structurer, Rayno Nigrini
SA’s economic decline requires thinking differently and prioritising alternative options to aid a recovery
The blueprint includes the creation of hubs housing chipmaking mega-plants, design houses and material suppliers
Coach Rhulani Mokwena has so many top players available that he can shuffle his Sundowns pack without weakening the squad he takes to Khartoum.
Nouveau riche aesthetics are giddily embraced here
World No 1 Iga Swiatek said she is still prone to moments of chaos during matches but is pleased with the way she is able to overcome them after her hard-fought victory over Bianca Andreescu to reach the fourth round at Indian Wells.
Swiatek rallied from 2-4 down in the second set and staved off a late comeback attempt from the Canadian former champion to seal a 6-3 7-6(1) win and set up a meeting with Briton Emma Raducanu.
The top seed said she had hoped before the tournament began that she would face “stressful moments” and that she was happy with how she had got through them.
“Well, most of the time I feel like I have improved, but there are some matches where I feel like a bit in chaos, and I don’t know which way to go that it’s going to work,” Swiatek told reporters.
“But honestly, it’s not happening often. In more cases I kind of choose the right solution, and then I’m playing better. Then the momentum changes and I just go with the flow.”
Swiatek beat Raducanu in straight sets the last time they met, on the clay courts of Stuttgart in 2022, but the Pole said slow conditions in Indian Wells could make the upcoming match a bit tricky.
“I think after Stuttgart, I just know how her shots feel on the racket, because before I haven’t even practised with her,” Swiatek said. “So it helps that way, but on the other hand, it’s great because we’re playing on hard court, and there it was clay, but actually this surface is slower.
“I think I have to really take care of tactics anyway, and we’ll see. Honestly, like every day is different. Stuttgart match was like almost a year ago.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Swiatek quietens the chaos to advance at Indian Wells
World No 1 says she will have to adapt to the slow surface against Raducanu
World No 1 Iga Swiatek said she is still prone to moments of chaos during matches but is pleased with the way she is able to overcome them after her hard-fought victory over Bianca Andreescu to reach the fourth round at Indian Wells.
Swiatek rallied from 2-4 down in the second set and staved off a late comeback attempt from the Canadian former champion to seal a 6-3 7-6(1) win and set up a meeting with Briton Emma Raducanu.
The top seed said she had hoped before the tournament began that she would face “stressful moments” and that she was happy with how she had got through them.
“Well, most of the time I feel like I have improved, but there are some matches where I feel like a bit in chaos, and I don’t know which way to go that it’s going to work,” Swiatek told reporters.
“But honestly, it’s not happening often. In more cases I kind of choose the right solution, and then I’m playing better. Then the momentum changes and I just go with the flow.”
Swiatek beat Raducanu in straight sets the last time they met, on the clay courts of Stuttgart in 2022, but the Pole said slow conditions in Indian Wells could make the upcoming match a bit tricky.
“I think after Stuttgart, I just know how her shots feel on the racket, because before I haven’t even practised with her,” Swiatek said. “So it helps that way, but on the other hand, it’s great because we’re playing on hard court, and there it was clay, but actually this surface is slower.
“I think I have to really take care of tactics anyway, and we’ll see. Honestly, like every day is different. Stuttgart match was like almost a year ago.”
Reuters
No 1 Swiatek learning to live with target on her back
Taylor Fritz and Iga Swiatek get ready to defend Indian Wells titles
Swiatek urges women’s tennis chiefs to push harder for equal pay
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
No 1 Swiatek learning to live with target on her back
Taylor Fritz and Iga Swiatek get ready to defend Indian Wells titles
Swiatek urges women’s tennis chiefs to push harder for equal pay
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.