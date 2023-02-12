De Melo could have Dettori as rival in California

Business Day TV spoke to Ashley Daswa from Sanlam Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
This season’s leading rider, Keagan De Melo, could take on legendary jockey, Frankie Dettori, in California in November if Hollywood boss, Owen Heffer, gives the green light for his filly, Make It Snappy, to run at the Breeders Cup meeting.
As the winner of the Paddock Stakes in January, Make It Snappy gets an automatic invite for the Breeders Cup Turf race for fillies. A substantial travel allowance — in the region of $600,000 — is paid to overseas raiders.
Heffer will be well aware that champion owner Suzette Viljoen, probably advised by Justin Snaith, turned down the invitation 12 months ago. Could the lady from North West province be regretting that decision?
Dettori has already announced he will hang up his saddle at the end of the year and Santa Anita Park — venue for this year’s Breeders Cup — would appear the perfect meeting for the world-renowned rider to bow out.
Heffer and trainer Brett Crawford will be aware their filly would face a long journey via Mauritius, but they have horses in training in Ireland and could house the daughter of Dynasty with their Irish trainer before proceeding to the US.
Also, what a boost it would be for the Hollywood Syndicate to have their yellow and purple colours competing against the big players such as Godolphin and Coolmore. Then — if the filly performs well — it is likely Heffer will get offers to purchase the four-time winner.
One wonders whether Antony Beck — president of Gainesway Farm in Kentucky — could be one of those interested? Make It Snappy’s sire, Dynasty, was bred by Wilgerbosdrift Stud but stood at Highlands at the time of his death in March 2019.
In 2017 Beck sold Highlands Farm to the Kieswetter family so the former SA breeder will know all about Make It Snappy’s pedigree.
In an interview with Turftalk, Anthony Delpech, racing manager of the Hollywood Syndicate, said he was not sure yet of the route the dual grade 1 winner will be taking for the rest of the season but her automatic invitation to the Breeders Cup was under consideration.
Looking back on the WSB Met and asked why the big Dynasty filly did not take the lead early and set the pace, he said: “It was the plan to lead [though he had also said in the build up she did not need to lead and there would always be a plan B] but Keagan [De Melo] felt they were going a bit too quick early. But he then got caught when the pacemaker slowed it up. I don’t think it made any difference though.
“She had every chance in the straight. I just don’t think she quite stayed the trip at this stage of her career. Everything also came a bit quickly, she went from a maiden to the Met favourite in just over three months, so we must slow down a bit.”
Meanwhile, Hollywood’s Grade 1 Pongracz Cape Flying Championship third-placed Isivunguvungu (What A Winter) will return to trainer Peter Muscutt’s Summerveld yard and be prepared for the Grade 1 Computaform Sprint, which is to be run on April 29 at Turffontein Standside.
Turffontein has a quick 1,000m course which should suit Isivunguvungu down to the ground, being a horse with plenty of natural speed and a fine turn of foot.
Delpech was happy with the run of Anfields Rocket in the Grade 2 WSB Gauteng Guineas, in which he finished a 4½ length fifth.
“He came from a very long way back so had a virtually impossible task because in the going the horses were struggling to make up the ground on the day. It was a very good race,” he said.
Delpech said Anfields Rocket lacked early pace, so there had been little choice but to drop him out from draw 14.
However, he said despite running on well the jury was still out on whether he stayed a mile. He personally believes the Coup De Grace gelding is a better sprinter.
Hollywood is still in the lead in the owners' championship, but Delpech said the ball was in the court of second-placed Drakenstein Stud, which had more grade 1 firepower.
